MIFFLINBURG — The Herr Memorial Library in Mifflinburg will be offering a series of free digital and financial literacy classes beginning Monday, Aug. 23, and running through mid December.
Classes will be held 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mondays, 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Thursdays and 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays.
The library received a $40,000 Digital Literacy and Workforce Development Grant in July, in collaboration with the Union County Housing Authority, to offer the classes.
The Future Starts Here Program will provide stable internet access and quality digital literacy and fundamental classes that will assist individuals in Union County to improve their basic technological skills and enhance their employment opportunities.
“This is a great opportunity for people in our county to get free training that will help develop the skills necessary to succeed in a society that is technologically dependent,” said Corrie Post, library director.
Trained instructors Cindy Showalter and Chris Liek will cover a range of topics, including financial management, basic computer programs like Google Suite.
Anyone interested in taking classes may sign up on the library’s program calendar, ucls.libcal.com or in person at the library, 500 Market St., Mifflinburg.
For more information, call the library at 570-966-0831.
