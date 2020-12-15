LEWISBURG — Multiple felony drug charges were filed against a Sunbury man and a Watsontown woman after a purchase of suspected heroin.
Charges were filed against Daniel R. Engleman, 30, of Sunbury, which included two felony counts of delivery of a controlled substance heroin/fentanyl, a related criminal attempt count and felony criminal use of a communications facility. Similar charges were filed against Miranda A. Bingaman, 23, of Watsontown.
A state police investigator working with a confidential informant arranged for purchase of $100 of heroin which was allegedly delivered by Engleman and Bingaman on Nov. 3 in parking lot of the Lewisburg Burger King. Papers filed alleged that Bingaman carried the purchase in her purse.
Troopers claimed the substance returned to police by the confidential informant was packaged in a manner consistent with heroin/fentanyl distribution. The material in 10 glassine bags was allegedly stamped “no competition” in red ink was submitted to a lab for testing.
The trooper arranged for a second purchase and allegedly met Engleman and Bingaman at about 1:35 p.m. Nov. 11 in a vehicle in the parking lot of Sheetz, Kelly Township. Engleman allegedly refused to sell the substance at the time because he suspected the suspect was in law enforcement.
Both suspects also face misdemeanor charges for possession of heroin.
