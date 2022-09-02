The NASCAR Cup series enters its final 10 weeks of competition this week, with the playoffs set to begin and four drivers to be eliminated every three weeks until the final four showdown in Phoenix.
Today, a look at how I think each of the championship contenders will run over the final 10 weeks.
• Ross Chastain: With as many feathers as he’s ruffled this year, there’s no way Chastain makes the final four. Multiple drivers will take swipes at him, as payback, to make sure he doesn’t make the finals.
• Austin Cindric: The rookie virtually disappeared after winning the Daytona 500. He will be eliminated in the first round.
• Austin Dillon: There’s no way the king of fluke wins — and crashing drivers for the win at Daytona — advances beyond the first round of the playoffs.
• Kevin Harvick: A few weeks ago, I wasn’t sure if Harvick would ever win another race. After claiming back-to-back wins at Michigan and Richmond, some started hyping him as a championship contender. There’s a real chance “Happy” will make the final four.
• Kyle Larson: While he hasn’t shown the form he did during his 2021 championship season, I expect Larson to pick up the pace over the final 10 weeks. He will be a championship contender in Phoenix.
• Tyler Reddick: He will make it out of the first round, but he has too many factors working against him to seriously mount a challenge for the championship. Team owner Richard Childress is steamed he’s leaving the team after the 2023 season. Those hard feelings will wreck his championship hopes.
• Chase Elliott: The 2020 champion has been quietly consistent all season. For a driver who doesn’t usually turn up the heat until the closing stages of the year, Elliott has already established himself as the championship favorite. I have a feeling he and his teammate Larson will be duking it out for the title in Phoenix.
• Ryan Blaney: My pick to win the championship in each of the last two years seems to be an annual letdown. While Blaney’s not the type of driver who wins a lot of races, he is consistent. That consistency should drive him deep into the playoffs.
• Denny Hamlin: The playoffs are all about winning races at the right time. If a championship contender wins a race in a round of the playoffs, they are automatically guaranteed to move on to the next round. Hamlin knows how to win races at the right time, which will propel him into the final four. Unfortunately for Hamlin, he’ll choke in the finale, like he always does.
• Chase Briscoe: He’ll be eliminated in the first round.
• Kyle Busch: With it looking more and more likely that Busch won’t return to the No. 18 next year, he has far too many distractions to mount a challenge for the championship, particularly since he hasn’t been up to speed the last couple of years.
• Christopher Bell: He is the future of Joe Gibbs Racing, and that will become evident in the playoffs. While he won’t make the final four, Bell will surprise many by contending deep into the fall.
• Joey Logano: Aside from bumping William Byron out of the way for the win at Darlington, Logano has had an uncharacteristically quiet season. I expect that to change in the playoffs as he could once again muscle his way into the final four as he looks for a second championship.
• William Byron: With his strong start to the year, I labeled Byron a championship contender. But nothing has gone his way since. If his luck turns around, he could advance past the first two rounds of the playoffs. However, I have a bad feeling his poor luck will continue.
• Alex Bowman: Exactly what I wrote about his Hendrick Motorsports teammate Byron applies to Bowman.
• Daniel Suarez: He may not win again this year, but the popular Mexican driver will use the final races of the season to build toward a strong 2023. However, I wouldn’t be surprised if he’s eliminated after the first round of the playoffs.
