Several Memorial Day services will be held across the upper portion of Northumberland County, and in Union County.
Watsontown American Legion Post 323 will be holding a ceremony starting at 9 a.m. Monday at the soldiers monument in the borough's cemetery.
Following the service, a procession will move to the Nurse Helen Fairchild Memorial Bridge, where the traditional ceremonial wreath will be tossed into the West Branch of the Susquehanna River.
Milton American Legion Post 71 will be holding a ceremony at 10 a.m. Monday in Harmony Cemetery. Legion Cmdr. Denise Ulmer will be the keynote speaker.
The Milton Area High School Marching Black Panthers will be playing patriotic selections of music at the service, and members of the American Legion Ladies Auxiliary will place a wreath by the flagpole in the cemetery.
"We have Rev. Travis Allshouse. He's going to do our invocation and then, at the end, the benediction," Ulmer said. "Our honor guard is going to be there to give us a 21-gun salute."
A light lunch will be served at the Legion post on North Front Street following the service.
In Union County, a Memorial Day parade will begin at 10:30 a.m. at Second and Market streets, Lewisburg.
The parade will move to the cemetery, where retired Pastor John Lee will be the keynote speaker.
Lee will be portraying Civil War Chaplain William McCormick, who he regularly plays at speaking engagements.
His remarks will focus on the freedoms we enjoy today, due to the sacrifice of those who have served.
"Savor the (Memorial Day) in gratitude for all those who have answered final roll to make your pursuits of happiness possible," Lee said.
At 2 p.m. Monday, a service will be held in the New Berlin Cemetery.
At 7 p.m., the Union County World War II honor roll, located in the Mifflinburg Community Park, will host a service.
