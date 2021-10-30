A serious discussion ensued at breakfast with high school classmates recently. We poured over the subject of milk. The rich (whole) milk served with our high school lunches was remembered well. And how some of us like to drink milk for acid reflux these days!
Milk was our family’s main income in the ‘40s to ‘80s. So many memories! I begged to milk my first cow. At age 5, my wish was granted, and it ended primarily when I got married. All 5 of us hand milked cows together. When I visited, it continued.
My first cow was Spotty, next Petty, and third was Percy. Percy Klingler was a neighbor whose cow we kept. He sold tons of peaches. I loved helping to can bushels of them, and eat many. There was seldom a time that we didn’t have peaches with our meal.
We canned sour and sweet cherries, pickles, pumpkin, tomatoes, red beets, string beans, relish and chow chow, and cabbage (in crocks) for sauerkraut. There was a large amount of dried corn. We had jelly from strawberries, cherries, grapes, and elderberries. Onions were stored in the chantey attic. Potatoes, sweet potatoes and cider in the cellar.
We didn’t can peas, corn, or carrots because we only used hot bath canning, and had no pressure cooker. These items we only had when they were in season. The same was true for radishes, green onions, red, green and yellow peppers. My mother had a large garden. Dad plowed and harrowed the soil first with a horse drawn plow, then later with the tractor.
To preserve these treasures, my mother used a kerosene stove in a covered walkway between the chantey and the cellar. She had a tin oven which was used on one of the burners for baking in the summer.
My mind went from milking to canning. But I want to talk about how much I loved the milking part. We each had our jobs. Mine was mainly milking, and when my mom could catch me, I helped with the cleaning up. I admit, I disappeared as soon as I could in order to go sledding, bike riding, horseback riding, or just plain climbing around in the barn or woods.
I did love milk. My favorite was still warm from the cow. You see, the milk fat hadn’t separated from the heavier milk, and it was sweeter that way. I slurped a good bit of that milk, and even let a glass of it sit out when I couldn’t drink anymore, so I could drink it at bedtime. After it was in the icebox, I lost interest. The milk fat separated and became flaky when stirred up. If I wanted more after it was cold, it had to be warmed up.
Milk was obviously a staple in our home. Sometimes Mother made milk pies and puddings, which I still love. Today milk is not as delicious as the fresh cows’ milk was. But when the dairy and cows were sold, Mother sometimes used Evaporated Milk from a can. I still use it in some recipes today; but at that time, when she would open a can, I sneaked a few sips from the can because I loved it! I still do (sip it, or love it?) Yes, both.
Then there was the home made ice cream in the winter. Thank you, brother Jerry. While Mother mixed the ice cream (usually his choice, of course) he took an ax and broke up ice from our small pond, then proceeded to hand churn the ice cream. Eventually, he and Dad put a small motor together with an end what fit unto the freezer. Modern progress, before there were electric ice cream freezers, which we never needed.
I don’t know if I ever grew out of the milk phase for my main love of eating. But when it comes to spiritual things, the Bible is clear that we should grow up in our understanding of the Bible. This requires being a reader and a student of the Holy Bible.
Hebrews 6:1 “Like newborn babies, you must crave pure spiritual milk so that you will grow into a full experience of your salvation. Cry out for this nourishment.” Don’t be offended by this, when you see in Matthew 18:3 “Truly I tell you, unless you change and become like little children, you will never enter the kingdom of heaven.” It takes the innocent belief of a child to understand the basic truths of the Gospel.
After we understand and accept the truth of the Gospel of Jesus Christ, then God wants us to grow to maturity and learn deep things about him (called meat). As I present the GOSPEL to children, the basics are: G-God loves you, O-Jesus is the Only Perfect Son of God. S-We all have sinned. P-Jesus poured out his blood to take your punishment. E-He is living again and always will. L-Let Jesus come in to your heart and life so you can live in Heaven eternally.
This is amazing truth for children and adults.
