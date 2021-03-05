EAST BUFFALO TOWNSHIP — “Whereas” was a word frequently heard in a Thursday night meeting of partners in the Buffalo Valley Regional Police Department (BVRPD).
The term was applied to a revised BVRPD intergovernmental agreement (IGA) under continued discussion by Lewisburg Borough and East Buffalo Township (EBT) representatives. “Whereas” would be part of an introductory segment outlining general reasons for the agreement.
Char Gray, an EBT representative and commission member, said the section could include wording from the department’s mission statement such as “provide protection of life and protection from crime and disorder (and) make the community served a safe place to live, work and visit.”
Jordi Comas, a Lewisburg representative and commission member, noted the oath taken by BVRPD officers included a pledge to treat all people equally regardless or sexual orientation or gender.
“That is not actually something that is legally required in Pennsylvania,” he said. “We are actually holding ourselves to a higher standard.”
But Stacey Kifolo, EBT manager, said the “whereas” section was to establish why there is an IGA rather than outlining an institutional “background” for the department.
“Having mission, vision and strategy, I don’t really feel that this is place for it,” Kifolo said. “I’m not sure that there is a place for it anywhere in the IGA because that is not really the intent of the agreement. That is something you charge the commission with.”
Kifolo offered a scenario that if the mission of the department was in the IGA and had to be changed over time, the change would have to be approved by both municipalities.
Comas also favored adding “community policing” to some part of the introduction to the IGA, maintaining it was odd that such a “valid topic” was not in previous drafts.
Kifolo said such wording was a “strategy” which had little bearing on an IGA, though it was integral to other directives employed by the department.
Comas was directed to write a draft of the section to be presented at the next meeting. Representatives agreed the section should avoid items which could stray from the basics.
Elsewhere, it was suggested that a pledge of direct obligation be sought from banks. The department would thus be protected if funds on deposit exceeded a $250,000 limit insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC).
Portions of a section on department dissolution were also discussed, including a suggestion that a pension executor be asked to make sure pension records include past performance and participation as well as future projections.
Representatives agreed the next session be scheduled for 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 30 with an online option for attendance.
