WEST MILTON — A unique youth production of “Alice in Wonderland” will be staged at 7 tonight, 7 p.m. Friday, June 18 and 2 and 7 p.m. Saturday, June 19, at the Central Oak Heights Tabernacle, 75 Heritage Road, West Milton.
Director Maggie Able said “Alice in Wonderland” by the Grand, Travelers and Scrim Youth Theatre (GTS) was adapted for the stage by two young writers. She credited Ramsey Uhter, a 2021 Williamsport Area High School graduate, and E. (Emma) Klopp, a Lycoming College student, for making sure the characters and situations were true to the original Lewis Carroll fantasy novel.
Uhter and Klopp also kept the stage production to about 60 minutes. Able said keeping it short was a plus as most of six weeks of rehearsals were during the school year. Middle and intermediate school students made up a good portion of the cast and stage crew.
Taija Figard (Alice), a Lewisburg Area High School senior, said it was the first lead for her in a well-known show. Figard, somewhat like Alice herself, said she has brought a simple, sincerity to the role.
Jevin Lauver (Mad Hatter), of Lewisburg, noted the role was unlike any others he’s portrayed.
“I’ve never played a character who is so eccentric,” he said. “(Hatter) was not a very deep character but an active character. He jumps around, he blathers about all kinds of things incessantly.”
Reese Stahl (Cheshire Cat) said it was the first time portraying a cat. Previous stage roles included Hamlet in the GTS production of “I Hate Shakespeare.” Stahl will also appear as Lory.
Lauver and Figard have found themselves in leadership roles among the cast and crew of mostly younger students. They admitted their leadership styles were a contrast of a kind.
Many of the young actors have multiple roles including Alex Heim (Dodo, Mock Turtle, croquet game playing card), Harrison McDuffee (Cook, Knave, Card 4), Lea “Sock” Waltman (Card 7, guard), Lucy Mitchell (Margaret, Duchess) and Mason Clark (King of Hearts).
Miriam Hoffman-Aho (Caterpillar, March Hare), Natalie Dewald (Gryphon, croquet game playing card), Eleanor Harte (Card 5, guard), Quinn Stanford (White Rabbit), Rae Morgan (Queen of Hearts), Sullivan Harte (Mouse, croquet game playing card) also appeared. Kiran Stamm and Caroline Scheckter served as crew.
Able also credited Central Oak Heights, a “hidden gem” which is also airy and open, for hosting the GTS company’s first in-person performance. There is no charge for admission to the GTS shows at Central Oak Heights, but donations are appreciated.
