TURBOTVILLE — Over the past three years, Charly Dugan has gone from having little interest in horses to being an equestrian athlete competing on the international stage.
Dugan, a 16-year-old junior enrolled in the Warrior Run School District's cyber school, competed Sept. 9 in the International Federation for Equestrian Sports (FEI) Endurance World Championship for Young Riders and Juniors, held in Ermelo, The Netherlands.
She competed on the Young Rider USA Team, along with Meghan Wert of Spring Mills and Alex Shampoe of Colorado Springs, Colo. According to a press release from the U.S. Equestrian Communications Department, the team was led by Chef d'Equipe Lisanne Dorion and included 15 crew members and eight support staff.
Dugan is coached by her mother, Sally Jellison, who has also competed in equestrian events. Dugan lives with her mother and father, John Dugan, on their family farm in the Muncy Hills area of upper Northumberland County.
"Initially, I wasn't interested in horses," Charly said. "About three years ago, I got interested. I got a Cracker Horse pony."
She used the pony, named Blue Bell, to learn to compete in fox hunting events.
"We (participate in) no-kill hunts," Jellison explained. "We attempt to let the fox go every time."
Charly explained the close connection she developed with Blue Bell, and the subsequent horses she has competed with.
Blue Bell was initially a wild horse in Florida, lassoed and trained by a family friend in "The Sunshine State."
"There was something in the Florida atmosphere giving (Blue Bell) allergies," Charly said, adding that it was determined the horse would do better under her care in Pennsylvania.
In 2019, Charly competed in her first 25-mile endurance race while riding Blue Bell.
Eventually, Blue Bell was retired from competition and Charly started training with Lady, a horse her family rescued from possible euthanization in the Lehigh Valley.
"We really like doing rescues," Jellison said. "We saw something in (Lady)."
The horse had to be nursed back to health when she first came to the family farm.
"Her feet were a mess," Jellison said, of Lady. "We started to ride her. She was always Charly's horse."
"She's really fast," Charly said, of Lady. "My mom suggested riding Lady in a 50 (mile endurance race). That's where I really bonded with her, in Florida."
She still utilizes Lady in fox hunts, but does not ride the horse in distance races.
Two years ago, Charly started training with Roo — also known as Southern Justice — the horse she competed with in The Netherlands.
"I picked out Roo," Jellison explained. "He was owned by a friend. He was bred to be a show horse. He wasn't doing a good job.
"I thought he might be a good endurance horse," she continued. "It was a risk."
Jellison said her daughter immediately bonded with the horse.
"I spent a lot of time with (Roo)," Charly said. "I groom him, pet him, give him food."
In 2020, she competed in her first endurance race in South Carolina, utilizing a horse leased from an elite Canadian rider.
As Charly began training for international endurance competitions, Jellison said it was with the thought that by 2023 she may be eligible to compete in the Endurance World Championship for Young Riders and Juniors.
Earlier this year, Charly competed in two different 75-mile FEI events, utilizing Roo and another one of her horses, Perseverance.
She became eligible for the international competition by taking part in events held in Florida and South Carolina. However, Charly said that did not mean she would be able to participate.
In June, Charly learned she had been selected by the United States Equestrian Federation to compete with the the Young Rider USA Team in The Netherlands.
Charly and her mother were excited to learn of her selection.
"My mom and I do this thing, we do a happy dance," Charly said. "Then we get all serious."
She spent the summer training with her two teammates at a farm in Virginia owned by Valerie Kanavy, a three-time equestrian competition world champion.
"It was important to go to Virginia to train with all the other horses (on the team)," Charly said. "It was really key to train together."
She credits Kanavy for her work with the team.
"In Virginia, I was up at 6 a.m. and wasn't finished until 6 p.m.," Charly said, adding that a lot of time was spent working with the horses.
Roo, along with the other two Team USA horses, were flown to The Netherlands via John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York City.
"Out of everything, flying and the start of the race was something I was really worried about," Charly said.
She noted there was a chance Roo could fall ill while being flown abroad.
"I was so happy when I saw him (in The Netherlands)," she said.
In the race, Charly and her teammates competed against 74 riders from 20 countries. She completed the event in 7 hours, 27 minutes.
She noted the event occurred over a 75-mile natural-terrain course. At various points in the events, riders needed to stop to have their horses checked by a veterinarian and to rest.
Charly was thrilled with the team's results, as well as her 32nd-overall finish.
"I was really proud of my horse and myself," she said. "I started crying (at the finish) because it was such a good event."
As both Charly's mother and coach, Jellison said she was proud of the way her daughter handled competing on the international stage.
"She accepted the input of the crew," Jellison said, of her daughter. "She was very smart, very disciplined, took great care of her horse... Roo looked great, he still had energy."
She also noted the stiff international competition Charly and Roo were up against.
"The horses and the people that go to these world championships come from very well funded stables," Jellison said. "(Roo) is from a family farm."
She added that members of the Young Rider USA Team had to raise their own finances for the trip.
"It's 100% self funded," Jellison said. "I had to sell a horse in order fund this trip (to The Netherlands). That makes it more difficult."
Moving forward, Charly plans to continue focusing on fox hunting. In addition, she also plans to compete in a thoroughbred race on a one-mile flat sod track.
Plans are also being made to compete in another endurance race later this fall, in South Carolina.
Jellison said the FEI Endurance World Championship for Young Riders and Juniors is held every two years. Based on her age, Charly will be eligible to compete in two more editions of the international competition.
A member of the Warrior Run High School field hockey team, Charly hopes to attend an international college upon graduation. She is interested in majoring in either psychology or investigative journalism.
