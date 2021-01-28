LEWISBURG — An attorney who works on behalf of victims of human trafficking told an online gathering Wednesday night that 2020 saw an increase in misinformation about the crime.
The gathering attracted more than 50 participants and was sponsored by Transitions of Pa.
Shea M. Rhodes, Villanova Law Institute to Address Commercial Sexual Exploitation co-founder and director, said an uptick in human trafficking was noticed in mid-summer. It was accompanied by troubling misinformation on social media and even in news reports.
“It was really important to us that we start to debunk a lot of this information,” Rhodes said, “so that people could understand the reality and the harm that is caused by false narratives when it comes to sex trafficking and commercial sex exploitation.”
Rhodes said QAnon, a notorious conspiracy group, has taken the bipartisan fight against trafficking and woven partisan messages into it.
“It was part of their strategy to gather some support,” Rhodes said. “They were blurring the lines between legitimate anti-trafficking activism and partisan conspiracy theory.”
QAnon membership increased by more than 3,000% during 2020, Rhodes said. Its efforts made it difficult to discern between who actually cares about exploitation of children and who wants to circulate fake news.
Rhodes said the activity burdened the institute, preventing it from policy work, direct representation of survivors and training.
“We were spending a huge amount of time answering people who were putting things on our social media,” Rhodes added. “I had to recruit an additional student to help with social media to get a handle on it.”
Among the most vexing challenges was the apparent mixing of facts and misinformation in reports such as the recovery of 39 children by United States Marshals from a double-wide trailer in Georgia. Rhodes said social media circulated a lie that they were all sex trafficking victims when only three of them were.
“We choose not to use the term ‘sex work,’” Rhodes noted. “Because ‘sex work’ does not exist anywhere in the United States in a law, in case law or internationally.”
Rhodes said the term also gives legitimacy to the consumer and the manager. The real matter is prostitution and the violence associated with it.
“It is really important to spread information that is true,” Rhodes said.
Myths which continued to circulate included the notion that trafficking victims are always kidnapped and held captive. Rhodes said that victims are trafficked by people they know and trust in most cases.
“No one I know would buy sex,” was another myth. Rhodes quoted research which indicated sex buyers were from all demographic groups.
“Let’s be super clear, the majority of men in the United States do not buy sex,” Rhodes said. “But those that do fall into the following categories. They are white, middle age, married, educated and employed.”
Third-party facilitators such as hotels and websites can be held criminally and civilly liable for their roles in sex trafficking. Rhodes noted a federal prosecutor recently indicted the corporate owner of a hotel in the Pocono region and received a guilty verdict.
Sharing resources from legitimate anti-trafficking organizations, reporting false information seen on social media and talking about was also recommended.
Rhodes was introduced by Heather Schnyder, Transitions education specialist, who described the extent of the problem in central Pennsylvania. Lisa Eroh, Transitions outreach coordinator, noted services offered by the nonprofit.
Call 800-850-7948 or visit www.transitionsofpa.org for more information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.