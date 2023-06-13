State Police at Milton Two-vehicle crash
KELLY TOWNSHIP — One person sustained a suspected minor injury in a crash which occurred at 12:53 p.m. June 2 at Westbranch Highway and Walter Drive, Kelly Township, Union County.
Troopers said Dorothy Grosso, 88, of Milton, was injured after she pulled a 2007 Toyota Camry she was driving onto the shoulder after missing a road she was going to turn onto. While driving on the shoulder the Camry was struck by a 2007 Chevrolet Silverado driven by Scott Bradely, 68, of Lewisburg.
One-vehicle crash
WHITE DEER TOWNSHIP — No injuries were reported in a crash which occurred at 12:45 a.m. June 10 along Interstate 80 westbound, at mile marker 199, White Deer Township, Union County.
Troopers said a 2014 Nissan Sentra driven by Crystal Girdhaire, 26, of South Richmond Hill, N.Y., went off the roadway, down an embankment and into a wooded area. Girdhaire was cited with driving on roadways laned for traffic.
Possession
LIBERTY TOWNSHIP — During a traffic stop, troopers reported finding Niheem Freeman, 26, of Williamsport, in possession of 1 lb. 4 oz. of marijuana and multiple plastic bags of ecstasy.
The traffic stop was conducted at 8:01 p.m. June 6 along Interstate 80 westbound, Liberty Township, Montour County.
Possession
MIFFLINBURG — Troopers reported finding Jeremy Miller in possession of drug paraphernalia after he left a Lewis Township, Union County, home as police were responding to a mental health related incident.
Miller was reportedly stopped while driving a 2019 GM Sierra at 6:50 a.m. June 9 at Old Turnpike Road and Chestnut Street, Mifflinburg.
Criminal mischief
TURBOTVILLE — Richard Matter, 61, of Turbotville, reported damage being done to a screen door.
The incident was reported at 10:53 p.m. June 8 at 84 Paradise St., Turbotville.
Theft
LIMESTONE TOWNSHIP — Troopers are searching for Marie Fisher, 56, of Milton, who allegedly stole a 1997 Chevrolet C/K 2500 owned by Virginia Kessler, 81, of Lewisburg.
The incident occurred between 2 p.m. June 7 and 11 p.m. June 8 at 1887 Broadway Road, Limestone Township, Montour County.
Theft
TURBOTVILLE — A 57-year-old Turbotville woman reported the theft of two pairs of hiking shoes, valued at $200. However, troopers said it was later discovered a family member mistakenly took the wrong shoes, and returned them.
The incident was reported at 8:11 p.m. June 10 along King Street, Turbotville.
Burglary
DELAWARE TOWNSHIP — Troopers are investigating a burglary, which occurred between 1 p.m. June 7 and 6:30 a.m. June 9 at U-Stor-It of Watsontown, 12650 Route 405, Delaware Township, Northumberland County.
Metal latches on two storage units were cut, but nothing was reported as missing, troopers said.
Union County Deed transfers
• Jeffery A. Oberdorf, Lorie K. Oberdorf, to Amanda R. Hunselman, Allen A. Bergquist, property in Lewis Township, $40,000.
• John T. Zimmerman Trustee, Linda M. Zimmerman, William L. Zimmerman Trustee, Kathy W. Zimmerman, Zimmerman Family Trust, to Wilmer B. Hoover, Anetta Z. Hoover property in Buffalo Township, $1.
• Shaung Rong Zheng, Qiao Hui Chen, to Denique Property Development, property in Mifflinburg, $1.
• BRH at Oak Avenue L.L.C., BNH PA Central Homes L.L.C., to Ryan M. Klemick, Jena L. Bogovich, property in Mifflinburg, $281,990.
• Donna G. Joy, Thomas E. Joy III, William W. Haas, to Stephanie Beaver, property in Buffalo Township, $1.
• Jack D. Rowe II, to David Hopkins Williams III, Susan Romaine Decker, property in West Buffalo Township, $1.
• Eric J. Hodgson, to Mark J. Mentrikoski, Amy L. Mentrikoski, property in East Buffalo Township, $1.
• Annette S. Nyman, Annette S. Bilger, Barry K. Nyman, to Jacob D. Heintzelman, Kassidy R. Heintzelman, property in Hartley Township, $1.
• Mifflinburg Original Italian Pizza Partnership, Vito Mazzamuto Partner, Salvatore Mazzamuto Partner, to Duwayne C. Guelich, Beverly J. Guelich, property in East Buffalo Township, $1.
• Donald F. Hassenplug Jr., to Patrick A. Thomas, Maribeth Thomas, property in White Deer Township, $1.
• John T. Zimmerman Trustee, Linda M. Zimmerman, William L. Zimmerman Trustee, Kathy W. Zimmerman, Zimmerman Family Trust, to John David Martin, Louise S. Martin, property in Buffalo Township, $1.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.