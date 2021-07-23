MIFFLINBURG — Mifflinburg Bancorp, Inc. (OTC Pink: MIFF), parent company of Mifflinburg Bank and Trust Co., recently released unaudited financial results for the second quarter of 2021.
Net income for the quarter-ended June 30 was $1,531,000 compared to $1,409,000 for the same period in 2020. Net income for the six months-ended June 30, 2021 was $3,042,000 compared to $2,698,000 for the same period in the previous year.
Earnings per share for the six months-ended June 30 and the same period in 2020 were $1.63 and $1.44, respectively. The return on average assets and return on average equity were 1.16% and 11.35% for the six months-ended June 30 as compared to 1.15% and 10.68% for the year-ago period.
The results were reported under U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP),
Total assets amounted to $541.3 million on June 30 as compared to $499.4 million at June 30 the year before, an increase of $41.9 million. Net loans, not held for sale, increased by $6.5 million from June 30 to June 30, 2021. The increase in loans is primarily the result of Payment Protection Program (PPP) loans made during 2021.
In addition, cash and cash equivalents increased $36.9 million from June 30, 2020 to June 30, 2021 due to a significant increase in customer’s deposits. Total deposits increased $52.4 million from June 30, 2020 to June 30, 2021 as result of PPP loans made to customers and continued Government stimulus received by customers.
When compared to June 30, 2020, stockholders’ equity, excluding accumulated other comprehensive income (loss), increased $3.3 million to $52.6 million as of June 30, 2021. Mifflinburg Bancorp, Inc. remains well capitalized, with an equity-to-assets ratio of 10.0% as of June 30, 2021 and 10.3% at June 30, 2020.
