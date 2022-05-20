SUNBURY — Motorists are advised that the bridge that carries Mile Post Road over Gravel Run, near Wolverton Road in Upper Augusta Township, Northumberland County, will be closed beginning Monday, May 23.
A Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) maintenance crew will be performing emergency work on the bridge. A detour using Mile Hill Road and Route 4004 in Klines Grove, Rush Township, Northumberland County, will be in place.
Work is expected to be completed by Friday, May 27, weather permitting.
