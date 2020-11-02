HARRISBURG – Eligible Pennsylvania veterans and their beneficiaries who face an unexpected financial need for the necessities of life such as food, shelter, fuel and clothing can find help through the Department of Military and Veterans Affairs’ (DMVA) Veterans Temporary Assistance (VTA) program.
“Sometimes life takes an unexpected turn resulting in a financial hardship, but Pennsylvania veterans don’t have to face adversity alone or go without basic necessities,” said Maj. Gen. (ret.) Eric Weller, deputy adjutant general for Veterans Affairs. “The VTA can help veterans and their beneficiaries stay safe and healthy during unforeseen circumstances like loss of income, a sickness or a disability.”
Eligible veterans or their beneficiaries can qualify for an amount not to exceed $1,600 in a 12-month period. Eligibility requirements include: a person who served in the Armed Forces of the United States (discharged under honorable conditions), died in service or was killed in action, or suffered a service-connected disability.
“The current COVID-19 pandemic, a fire or a flood are prime examples of something unforeseen that can cause a financial hardship and qualify people for VTA,” said Weller.
To apply, contact the County Veterans Affairs Director in the county you reside.
