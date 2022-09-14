NEW COLUMBIA — White Deer Elementary in which a student brought a pocket knife onto our school campus Monday, according to a school security alert released by the district.
Within minutes, the student was removed from the classroom and the pocket knife was confiscated," the release stated. "The Milton Area School District is cooperating with the School Resource Officer as police investigate.
