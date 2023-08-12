SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT — Every year, for two weeks in August, the Williamsport Metropolitan Area swells with visitors who have traveled far and wide to compete in, and watch, the Little League World Series.
Typically, South Williamsport, a borough of just over 6,000 residents, temporarily septuples when spectators fill the seats of Howard J. Lamade Stadium and Volunteer Stadium, in the borough. It’s the kind of big event that requires an equally big response from the organizations involved with making sure everything goes off without a hitch.
“We start preparing in February when we meet with Little League personnel,” said South Williamsport Police Chief Dan Embeck, who formerly worked as an officer with the Milton Police Department. “We get the game plan down. We talk about security issues, and different measures we want to put in place.”
With hundreds of thousands of visitors filtering through the city over the course of two weeks, the Little League World series is the kind of event that’s too massive for the South Williamsport Police Department to handle by themselves.
“What I found after the first year is it was really stretching the manpower thin up here. There were just too many shifts that needed to be filled,” said Embeck, who is going into this third series as chief. “We can’t do that security on our own, so I first put out requests to in-county agencies for assistance.”
Last year, Embeck reached out to out-of-county departments, including Milton, to ask for assistance. For the most part, he says that other agencies are more than happy to send officers to help with the event.
“We’re getting help from several counties, including Clinton, Northumberland, Union, Montour and Snyder. There’s really a very robust security,” said Embeck, adding that federal agencies, like the FBI, the Department of Homeland Security and United States Postal Inspection Service are also involved in developing and implementing a security plan. “One thing I’ve taken away is just the planning. The planning is extensive. It involves so many agencies, and we’re not just talking law enforcement agencies.”
According to Embeck, Lycoming County EMA, county dispatch, EMS services, medical personnel and fire departments are also on standby throughout the series. State police are also integral to the operation, as they provide coverage of Route 15 and assist with K9 services.
“Once the kids start coming in, it’s pretty much all hands on deck for the two weeks. Once the game starts, we’re there from sunrise to sunset,” said Embeck, noting that six South Williamsport officers a day are assigned to the borough while five officers are assigned to Little League. Officers do standard eight-hour shifts within the borough, either contributing security coverage at the series before or after those shifts.
Policing the Little League World Series has required a little bit of a learning curve over the years, but Embeck also notices a number of similarities between the South Williamsport and Milton communities
“South Williamsport residents are very pro-police. We get a lot of thank yous and accolades from the public on a regular basis,” said Embeck. “Milton was the same way. We always got thank yous.”
Matt Jones can be reached at 570-742-9671 ext. 119 or email mattjones@standard-journal.com
