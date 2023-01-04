LEWISBURG — A range of local offices will be on the ballot this year, and Union County is making plans for the upcoming municipal elections.
The Union County Commissioners received an update Tuesday from Greg Katherman, director of Elections and Voter Registration.
According to Katherman, county commissioner, township supervisor, borough council, tax collector and school board member seats will all be on the ballot this year. The Union County ballot will also be highlighted by races for district attorney and judge.
Three Pennsylvania constitutional amendment proposals may also be on the ballot.
Katherman said the first day for potential candidates to circulate petitions is Feb. 14. Petitions must be returned to Katherman’s office by March 7.
Anyone with questions about running for office can contact Katherman’s office, located in the Union County Government Center.
The commissioners approved an Agland Preservation sales agreement for Leroy and Barbara Troester, for a crop farm located in Mifflinburg. The amount approved was for $370,963, for for 133.5 acres.
An Agland Preservation sales agreement for James and Sandra Sanders was also approved. The amount was $303,641, for a 114.69-acre crop farm located in Lewis Township.
Listed at a $1 donation, commissioners approved an Agland Preservation Sales Agreement for Matthew B. Stewart, for an 11-acre crop farm in White Deer Township.
A joint funding agreement between Union County and the U.S. Department of the Interior was made in the amount of $1,000 for water resource investigations.
Commissioner Preston Boop said the agreement is approved annually to ensure river gauges used for flooding measurements are checked and replaced, if needed.
The Union County Salary Board also met and approved an increase in on-call rates for county employees.
County employees on-call weekdays will increase from $20 to $30 per day. The on-call rate for weekends and holidays to increase from $40 to $50 per day.
Jim Diehl can be reached at 570-742-9671 ext. 114 or jimd@standard-journal.com.
