Casey announces $69M in CSVT funding

WASHINGTON, D.C. — U.S. Sen. Bob Casey (D-PA) has announced that $69 million has been designated for the Central Susquehanna Valley Thruway (CSVT) from the U.S. Department of Transportation’s (DOT) Rural Surface Transportation grant program, made possible by the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act (IIJA).
This funding will go towards the construction of approximately 6.1 miles of new four-lane limited access highway, the Southern Section, to connect Selinsgrove to Winfield, and divert traffic away from Shamokin Borough.
“The Central Susquehanna Valley Thruway is a critical link in central Pennsylvania," Casey said. "It connects our rural communities, creates jobs and allows businesses to thrive... By investing in this highway, we are investing in our rural communities and connecting them to countless opportunities for economic growth.”
As part of the Appalachian Development Highway System (ADHS), Casey said the CSVT will help promote the economic vitality of rural Pennsylvania and the region.
The Rural Surface Transportation grant program is receiving $500 million over five years for ADHS projects alone. In addition to this $69 million grant for the CSVT, Pennsylvania stands to compete for even more funding from the program in future years.
The Southern Section of the CSVT will connect U.S. Routes 11/15 near Selinsgrove to U.S. Route 15 near Winfield. The project will also include an interchange and connector within Shamokin Dam to PA Route 61 into Sunbury.
The Southern Section construction is estimated to cost $360 million and is planned to be completed through three contracts. Contract one, earthwork, was awarded to Trumbull Corporation of Pittsburgh in May, at $115 million.
Construction activities under the first contract started in the summer. The second and third contracts will primarily involve structures and pavement, respectively. Final design work is ongoing to develop plans for the second and third contracts, which will be advertised in the future. The Southern Section is anticipated to be opened to traffic by 2027.
The Northern Section of the CSVT was opened to traffic in the summer.
