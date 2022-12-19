Casey announces $69M in CSVT funding

Bob Casey

WASHINGTON, D.C. —  U.S. Sen. Bob Casey (D-PA) has announced that $69 million has been designated for the Central Susquehanna Valley Thruway (CSVT) from the U.S. Department of Transportation’s (DOT) Rural Surface Transportation grant program, made possible by the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act (IIJA).

This funding will go towards the construction of approximately 6.1 miles of new four-lane limited access highway, the Southern Section, to connect Selinsgrove to Winfield, and divert traffic away from Shamokin Borough.

