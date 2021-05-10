HARRISBURG — Data released by the state continues to show slowing case counts in six area counties.
Data released Monday by the Department of Health showed case counts continue to slow, alongside the number of deaths in area counties. The following numbers reflect increases over the last week.
Cases increased by 129 over the last week in Lycoming County, 124 in Columbia County, 88 in Northumberland County, 51 in Union County, 30 in Snyder County and 14 in Montour County.
Over the last week, one new death was reported in both Lycoming and Snyder counties.
Confirmed cases by county:
• Lycoming County, 9,689 (129 deaths)
• Northumberland County, 8,010 cases (347 deaths)
• Union County, 4,558 cases (86 deaths)
• Columbia County, 5,088 cases (133 deaths)
• Snyder County, 2,758 cases (84 deaths)
• Montour County, 1,813 cases (63 deaths)
