HARRISBURG — Northumberland, Union, Montour, Snyder and Lycoming counties are among a group of counties to be in an Air Quality Action Day for Fine Particulate Matters, per an alert for Tuesday, July 18, issued by the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection (DEP).
Continued smoke from wildfires is expected to impact Pennsylvania air quality throughout the day Tuesday and will likely contribute to daily average concentrations of fine particulate matter in the Code Orange range. During the overnight and early morning, there could be a few hours of Code Red concentrations.
Fine particulate matter (or PM-2.5) comes in many sizes and shapes and can be made up of hundreds of different chemicals. Some are emitted directly from a source, such as construction sites, unpaved roads, fields, smokestacks, or fires. Most particles form in the atmosphere as a result of complex reactions of chemicals such as sulfur dioxide and nitrogen oxides (called “precursors”), which are pollutants emitted from power plants, industries, and automobiles.
Other counties n the alert area are: LSusquehanna, Sullivan, Wayne, Wyoming, Pike, Monroe, Carbon, Schuykill, Columbia, Tioga, Union, Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery, Philadelphia Berks, Lehigh, Northampton, Cumberland, Dauphin, Lancaster, Lebanon Lackawanna, Luzerne and Centre.
