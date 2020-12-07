ALLENWOOD — The Federal Bureau of Investigation was notified after two corrections officers were assaulted Monday at a local federal prison.
A released issued by Suzanne Brown, Bureau of Prisons public information officer, indicated that at about 6:15 a.m. Monday, Dec. 7, two staff members of the United States Penitentiary Allenwood were physically assaulted by an inmate.
Both staff members were taken to a local hospital where they underwent treatment for their injuries which lasted into the afternoon.
Responding staff secured the area and inmates were secured in their housing units. The institution was placed on modified operational status until further notice with no visitors permitted.
Brown noted no other inmates or staff members were injured nor was the public in any danger.
Visitors should check the Allenwood public website for visitation status (www.bop.gov/locations/institutions/alp). USP Allenwood is a high security facility that currently houses 571 male inmates.
