WEST PERRY TOWNSHIP — Between 150 and 250 acres have been impacted by a wildfire burning on state forest land in Snyder County, according to an official with the Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR).

“On Friday morning, it was discovered that we had a wildfire on top of Shade Mountain, West Perry Township, Snyder County,” John Portzline, assistant district forester with the Bald Eagle State Forest, explained. “It was on top of the mountain, running in a very thick and full area... Because the conditions were so dry, the fire began to run.”

