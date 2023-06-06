WEST PERRY TOWNSHIP — Between 150 and 250 acres have been impacted by a wildfire burning on state forest land in Snyder County, according to an official with the Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR).
“On Friday morning, it was discovered that we had a wildfire on top of Shade Mountain, West Perry Township, Snyder County,” John Portzline, assistant district forester with the Bald Eagle State Forest, explained. “It was on top of the mountain, running in a very thick and full area... Because the conditions were so dry, the fire began to run.”
Multiple DCNR personnel, along with firefighters from Snyder, Union, Northumberland, Juniata and Perry counties have been involved in fighting the fire since it broke out. An aircraft from Gettysburg was also called in to assist with dropping water on the blaze.
On Saturday, Portzline said those involved in the efforts worked to get dozer lines and hand lines set up around the fire.
“We brought in a lot of bulldozers to get to the mineral soil,” he said, while explaining a dozer line. “They are pushing in a line to secure where the fire is.”
The hand line, he explained, involves using hand tools to “dig into rocky, difficult terrain to walk on.
“You are removing the fuel layer so the fire would hit it and go out,” Portzline said.
“(On Saturday) we were able to put a lot of folks on it, resources,” Portzline explained. “We were able to get a handle on it, to where we did get some rain. That really helped.”
Crews returned Sunday, continuing their work with dozer lines and hand liens.
“We worked to mop up... we built security around the fire’s perimeter,” Portzline said. “That’s where we are today, securing the fire, mopping the hot spots and doing a patrol.”
Those efforts will be ongoing.
“We are probably going to continue to mop and patrol status until we get significant rain,” Portzline said. “It is multiple days.
“Everything that is still burning is in the interior of the 150 to 250 acres... it’s internal fires that’s burning.”
An investigation into the cause of the fire is ongoing. Portzline said rumors circulating that the fire stemmed from a prescribed burn are not true.
“It did not start from a prescribed fire or a controlled fire,” he said.
Portzline cautioned individuals to be in tune to the dry conditions.
“We have had an extended period of no precipitation, the entire month of May was very dry,” he said. “It’s very much under where we typically are.
“I would caution people on opening campfires, burning trash, anything along those lines.”
Portzline also advised community members to heed road closed signs in the area.
“We are trying to keep the area free of the public to make sure no one is injured,” Portzline said. “Where there is a road closed sign, please abide by that.”
He offered thanks to everyone involved in the effort to contain the fire, and the community in general.
On Saturday and Sunday, he said between 60 and 90 people were involved in the effort each day, including DCNR personnel.
About 40 people were on scene Monday.
“As we get a better handle on the spot fires, it will be less and less people... patrolling and keeping an eye on it,” Portzline said.
“We’ve had as many as 10 to 12 different volunteer fire departments a part of the effort,” he said. “We have worked with Snyder County EMA. They have been great to work with.”
Members of the public have also been contributing to the effort.
“The donations we have received have been unparalleled,” Portzline said. “We have pallets of water, we have food donated. It’s a blessing to be part of this community.
“DCNR and the volunteer fire departments are very grateful for the public’s support.”
From Northumberland and Union counties, firefighters from Milton, New Berlin and Union County’s West End have been among those involved in the firefighting efforts.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.