LAURELTON — Firefighters from three counties were called Sunday evening to battle a blaze which broke out in a reportedly vacant building at the former Laurelton Center property in western Union County.
Responders from West End, Mifflinburg, New Berlin, Lewisburg, White Deer Township, as well as Snyder and Centre County fire departments were called to the facility at around 6:30 p.m. after a passing motorist noticed flames coming from one of the buildings.
