MILTON — Cheers and happiness emanated from the Milton Area High School auditorium Saturday as Tridaija Lisimba-Alvarez was crowned the 2021 Milton Harvest Festival princess.
Advised by Dorinda Young, Lisimba-Alvarez represented the Milton Lions Club. Among her gifts as princess, Lisimba-Alvarez received a scholarship award from Milton Savings Bank, crown and diamond necklace donated by Fedder’s Jewelers and a trophy donated by Tom Aber.
Leslie Krebs, representing The Improved Milton Experience (TIME), was named first runner up. She received the Shirley Loreman Scholarship Award.
Kelly Hause, representing the Milton Public Library, was among the five finalists. She also received the $100 Ben and Betty Zechman Spirit Award. The winner of the award was voted on by the princess candidates and advisors and given to the contestant who displayed kindness and helpfulness.
The other finalists were Breanna Martz, representing the Milton Booster Club, and Ashley Shamblen, representing Montandon American Legion Post 841.
Other candidates and the organizations they represented were: Trinity Robbins, Milton Historical Society; Riley Godown, Kiwanis Club; Anita Shek, Woman’s Club; and Morgan Dreisbach, Rotary Club.
Lisimba-Alvarez, and the other contestants, will represent the festival at various events throughout the coming week.
Samantha Snyder, the 2019 first runner up, crowned Lisimba-Alvarez. The 2019 princess, Ariane Raymond, was unable to attend due to college commitments. The Milton Harvest Festival was not held in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
This week's festival schedule includes:
• Monday, Sept. 13: Scarecrow Patch, next to the Milton Moose Family Center, 139 S. Front St.
• Thursday, Sept. 14: Pumpkin Roll, 5 to 6 p.m. registration, Academy Avenue and Upper Market Street.
• Wednesday, Sept. 15: Block Party, 6 to 9 p.m., Bound Avenue, with a spaghetti eating contest at 7.
• Thursday, Sept. 16: Harvest Pops Concert, 7 p.m., St. Andrew’s United Methodist Church, Lower Market Street.
• Saturday, Sept. 18: Arts, crafts and food vendors, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Broadway and Bound Avenue; 5K race, 7:30 to 9 a.m. registration along Filbert Street, race starts at 9:30; Milton Model Train Museum open, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 3 to 5 p.m., 139 S. Front St., third floor; Harvest Festival parade, 1 p.m., along Front Street.
For additional information, visit www.miltonharvestfestival.com.
