DUNCANNON — Hawk Rock — not to be confused with Hawk Mountain in Berks County — is a short hike which utilizes part of the Appalachian Trail (AT), just outside the borough of Duncannon in Perry County.
The trail is about two miles, with a little extra if you’d like. We’ll get to that later.
From this area, take Routes 11/15 south and hop off at New Bloomfield Road, go straight. After a short drive off the highway, you’ll cross Sherman Creek and New Boston Road is to your right. Take that right, then a right on Watershed Road, which leads to a large parking area and trailhead.
The trail is never drastically steep, but you gain elevation over the entire ascent. There are rocky sections, and several of these sections have been transformed into primitive step sections. Someone did a lot of work to achieve this, though it is a common sight along various rocky sections of the AT in Pa.
Once you reach the switchback, you’re nearly to the Hawk Rock vista. All told, there’s about 800 feet of elevation gain.
It’s always nice seeing the familiar white blazes of the Appalachian Trail. Previously we took you on a hike of Peters Mountain, just across the Susquehanna River in Dauphin County. These two sections are connected by a bridge crossing, and some steps through the little borough of Duncannon, before the trail once again delves into Penn’s Woods. The sounds of traffic are never too far from these sections of trail, but nothing worth marking these spots off your list of areas to hike.
My first — and much-anticipated — trip to Hawk Rock was on a warm weekend morning, and it included a chorus of cicadas chirping along Shermans Creek. The continuous chorus faded as the elevation increased, but it was a near constant throughout the hike.
Even though it was early, I still managed to catch a northern racer (black snake) scooting across the trail at one of the rocky sections. I watched it as it moved effortlessly among the rocks while paying absolutely no attention to me. These snakes are harmless to humans and do good work tracking down forest rodents and even other snakes.
As you near Hawk Rock, several views are the result of what appears to be storm damage. I was a bit stunned to see some hemlock growth along one section, as many hemlocks this far south have been hit hard by the adelgid.
Hawk Rock comes into view as you take a short, steep section toward the east. The vista itself offers a near 180-degree view looking north over Shermans Creek. As you scan east you can catch a bit of the confluence of the Juniata and Susquehanna rivers, but there’s another trail you can take if you’d like a better view. This trail doesn’t seem to have a name, and it is not blazed.
From Hawk Rock, head up the hill, sticking with the AT, until you crest at what is clearly a campsite. Here you can glance to your left and see a clearly defined trail that meanders east. Though it’s unblazed, it’s easy to follow and is largely level as it continues along the ridgeline.
This trail along a ridgeline atop Cove Mountain ultimately comes to a rocky section that goes down the face of the mountain for a short bit before opening up to a great view out over the Susquehanna River and Peters Mountain directly across the river. To the northeast, you’ll see the confluence of the rivers, as well as the bridge crossing along Routes 22/322. Below you is Duncannon.
