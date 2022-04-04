LEWISBURG — "Women Suffragists and Leaders," a Lewisburg Cemetery Tour, will begin at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 16 at South Seventh and St. George streets, Lewisburg (cemetery chapel).
The walking tour will highlight local women who supported the woman suffrage cause.
Organizers noted Union County women organized a Woman Suffrage Party to win a 1915 referendum for state suffrage with the help of the Lewisburg Civic Club. The graves of Emma Billmeyer Matlack, Civic Club president, Dr. Mary Moore Wolfe, a prime organizer, and Dorothy Walls will be featured.
Walls was remembers for touring the state with the “Justice Bell” on a flatbed truck. The bell was a replica of the Liberty Bell with the stipulation that its clapper not to be rung until women won the right to vote. Pioneers Emma Thomas and Annie Van Gundy who ran successfully for the local school board before women could vote will also be featured.
Author Robert (Bert) Dunkerly and Nancy Neuman, Lewisburg Cemetery President, will conduct the tour. No registration is required, but comfortable shoes are recommended for the 60-minute walking tour. Call 570-524-9246 or visit www.lewisburgcemetery.org for more information.
