MILTON — After half a century of being involved with the Milton Area High School Booster Club, Pete Bergen is stepping back and taking a well-deserved vacation.
“I started my association with the school 50 years ago, and I’ve been involved ever since,” Bergen said. “Every season. All the time.”
He first started out as secretary of the boosters, but later moved up to vice president and, eventually, served as president of the booster club for 25 years. This year was the first time that Bergen hadn’t run for president.
“I told them that I just turned 80 years old so it’s time for me to step aside and let someone else take over,” Bergen said.
To mark the occasion, Bergen will be heading down to Florida in a motor home, where he plans to visit St. Augustine, Daytona Beach and Tampa, among other cities. In some ways, the trip is just as much a vacation as it is a journey down memory lane.
“I used to be involved in drag racing pretty heavily down there,” Bergen said.
He regularly attended NHRA’s Gatornationals drag racing event in Gainesville, and once spent a month in Florida living off the prize money he’d made racing.
“When I got out of drag racing, I knew I had to find something to do, because I can’t stand sitting around. That’s why I got involved in the booster club back then,” Bergen said.
Since then, he’s been a steady presence at Milton athletic events.
“I’ve been the athletic director here now for 14 years,” said Rod Harris. “Pete’s been here with me the whole way. He basically helped show me the ropes of what I needed to do as far as the concessions side of all the events we host. He’s always here and always willing to help and lend a hand.”
Bergen, who started the elementary wrestling program, has seen five or six different athletic directors during his time with the booster club.
“Rod’s been the best I’ve ever worked with,” Bergen said. “I hope he’s going to be here a long time.”
As the Milton wrestling season heats up this winter, Bergen will be down south basking in the sunshine and in the memories of a long and fulfilling career.
“I’ve enjoyed every minute of it and I wouldn’t change a thing.”
Matt Jones can be reached at 570-742-9671 ext. 119 or email mattjones@standard-journal.com
