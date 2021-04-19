State Police At Montoursville DUI crash
FAIRFIELD TOWNSHIP — A 19-year-old Palmyra man was determined to be under the influence after reportedly driving the wrong way during an incident at 7:25 a.m. April 16 along I-180 westbound, Fairfield Township, Lycoming County.
The suspect was allegedly contacted in the parking lot of Sheetz, Loyalsock Township, and found to be under the influence, police noted. A 2010 Toyota Sienna was allegedly involved.
DUI
WILLIAMSPORT — A Williamsport man was taken into custody for suspicion of DUI following a traffic stop at 8:40 p.m. April 16 along Washington Boulevard and Railway Street, Williamsport, Lycoming County.
The 33-year-old man was allegedly driving a 2010 Buick Lucerne when he was stopped. Charges are pending toxicology results, police noted.
1-vehicle crash (injury)
LEWIS TOWNSHIP — A Trout Run woman was transported to a local hospital after being freed from a vehicle she allegedly crashed at 6:37 p.m. April 9 along Lycoming Creek Road, Lewis Township, Lycoming County.
Troopers said Jeanne R. Kehler, 49, was not belted when she crashed a 2007 Dodge Caliber while traveling north. The vehicle left the roadway, re-entered the roadway, crossed the left travel lane, left the roadway to the left, struck a ditch and overturned onto its roof, police noted. Kehler was extricated by non-mechanical means by emergency personnel and transported to UPMC Susquehanna, Williamsport, with what police said was a serious injury.
She will be cited with driving on roadways laned for traffic.
2-vehicle crash
LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP — No injuries were noted after two vehicles collided in the parking lot at KFC, Loyalsock Township, Lycoming County.
The alleged incident occurred at 6:21 p.m. April 15 at 1850 E. Third St. Troopers said a 2006 Mazda 3 driven by an unnamed person back from a parking stall into a parked 2021 Dodge Ram.
1-vehicle crash
LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP — No one was injured when a vehicle left the roadway and struck a utility pole around 7:18 p.m. April 17 along East Third Street, Loyalsock Township, Lycoming County.
Kevin A. Blackson, 50, of Williamsport, was traveling west in a 2002 Chevrolet Impala, police noted, when it struck the pole.
Hit and run
LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP — A Jersey Shore man was cited after he allegedly backed a vehicle from a parking stall, struck a parked vehicle and fled the scene.
Troopers said the incident occurred at 8:27 p.m. April 17 along East Third Street, Loyalsock Township, Lycoming County. Nick Lopez, 51, was backing a 2009 Chevrolet Malibu from a parking stall, police reported, when it struck a 2012 Nissan Altima, then fled. The vehicle was later located by Tiadaghton Regional Police in Avis, troopers noted.
Lopez will be cited with required financial responsibility, police noted.
Harassment
FRANKLIN TOWNSHIP — A 52-year-old Lairdsville man was cited after he allegedly pushed a 57-year-old Lairdsville woman twice, causing her to fall to the ground, police reported.
The alleged incident occurred at 4:46 p.m. April 17 along Route 118, Franklin Township, Lycoming County.
Harassment
WOLF TOWNSHIP — A Muncy woman and Hughesville allegedly pushed and shoved one another, prompting charges from state police.
The alleged incident occurred at 7:15 p.m. April 17 along Michael Avenue, Wolf Township, Lycoming County.
The 42-year-old woman and 33-year-old man were engaged in a verbal argument that became physical, police noted.
Harassment
CLINTON TOWNSHIP — A 28-year-old Montgomery man allegedly shoved a 50-year-old Montgomery woman during an argument.
Troopers said the incident occurred at 3:47 p.m. April 14 along Elimsport Road, Clinton Township, Lycoming County. An investigation is ongoing.
Burglary
LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP — State police are investigating an alleged burglary which was reported at 8:30 p.m. April 15 along East Third Street, Loyalsock Township, Lycoming County.
Multiple items were reported stolen from a 43-year-old Williamsport man’s residence.
Theft
MUNCY CREEK TOWSHIP — Troopers are investigating a possible stolen log splitter and washing machine.
The log splitter was located. An investigation is ongoing.
The alleged incident occurred between April 4 and 15 along Route 442, Muncy Creek Township, Lycoming County.
Retail theft
MUNCY CREEK TOWNSHIP — A Lairdsville woman allegedly stole $480.43 in merchandise from Weis Market, 1272 E. Penn St., Muncy Creek Township, Lycoming County.
Christa Garrison, 40, allegedly stole the grocery items between 9:10 p.m. Jan. 26 and 7 p.m. April 11 at the store.
Drug possession
LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP — Following a traffic stop at 10:03 p.m. April 16 along East Third Street, Loyalsock Township, Lycoming County, a passenger was found to be in possession of drugs and paraphernalia, police reported.
A 19-year-old Buffalo Township, N.Y., man was charged after troopers stopped a 2008 Mercury Milan.
Lost/missing firearm
MONTOURSVILLE — State police are investigating a lost semi-automatic black pistol last seen during the summer of 1996.
The make, model and serial number are unknown. An investigation is ongoing.
