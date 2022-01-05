TURBOTVILLE — The next Warrior Run School District superintendent could be selected by March, according to information on a flyer released by the school district’s education foundation.
The Warrior Run Education Foundation this week emailed a flyer to its supporters, highlighting details of the superintendent search.
“The (school) board recognizes that selecting a superintendent is one of the most important decisions it will make,” the flyer states. “The candidate must exemplify the qualities of a strategic leader who is a visionary and a proactive problem solver; a servant leader who fosters a culture of excellence while empowering, mentoring and inspiring others; a transformational leader who drives continuous investment across the entire learning community; and a disciplined leader with honesty, humility, credibility and a strong work ethic who models the highest expectations for self and others.”
Monday, Jan. 10, is the application deadline. Interviews are scheduled to take place in late January and February, with the new superintendent expected to be selected by March.
The start date for the new superintendent is listed as being on, or prior to, July 1.
Superintendent Dr. Alan Hack was hired as the chief academic officer for the Central Susquehanna Intermediate Unit (CSIU), effective Dec. 6.
The Warrior Run school board subsequently approved an agreement with CSIU to contract Hack — at a rate of $60 per hour — to continue providing superintendent services to the district until the end of the school year, as needed.
