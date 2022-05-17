MILTON — A criminal investigation is ongoing after a Milton Area School District student allegedly brought a Glock gun and 16 rounds of ammunition onto school property.
A joint press release issued Tuesday by school Superintendent Dr. Cathy Keegan and police Chief Curt Zettlemoyer said the incident occurred Monday, May 16.
Zettlemoyer said the situation was brought to the attention of officials immediately after school dismissed. The student was no longer on school property at that time.
The release said the school and police were notified that a juvenile was in possession of a weapon while they were on school property.
“Working collaboratively, the juvenile was identified and the authorities confirmed the juvenile was carrying a Glock in school, with 16 rounds of ammunition,” the release stated.
Zettlemoyer noted the department has a long-standing relationship with the school district. Two school resource officers, through the department, are currently working in the schools.
“There’s a plan in place that’s come through years of development,” Zettlemoyer said. “The plan was followed to a T, with the school district and our officers… We were notified immediately, which is part of the plan.
“We were able to get on the investigation right away.”
“We will do our very best to continue to provide a safe and secure learning environment for all students and staff,” the release stated. “The matter is an open criminal investigation. Thank you for patience, understanding and support as we work towards a swift resolution.”
Zettlemoyer said he could not comment any further on the matter due to the ongoing investigation. He did encourage individuals to report any suspicious activity.
“If people see something like that, kids, parents, whatever, make sure they report it right away,” he said.
