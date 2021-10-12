LEWISBURG — The National Trial Lawyers has announced that David Wilk, partner in Lepley, Engelman, Yaw and Wilk LLC, has been selected for inclusion into its Top 100 Area of Practice Trial Lawyers in Pennsylvania.
Membership in this exclusive organization is by invitation only and is limited to the top 100 attorneys in each state or region who have demonstrated excellence and have achieved outstanding results in their careers in either civil plaintiff or criminal defense law.
The selection process for this honor is based on a multi-phase process which includes peer nominations combined with third party research.
Lepley, Engelman, Yaw and Wilk has offices in Williamsport, Lewisburg and Canton.
