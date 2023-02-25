District Judge Jeffrey Rowe, Lewisburg
DUI
KELLY TOWNSHIP — State Police have charged Mikale M. Maurer, 25, of Millmont, with driving under the influence (two counts), careless driving, failure to stop at a red signal and obedience to traffic control devices
The charges were filed following a Jan. 29 traffic stop conducted along Route 15 southbound, at the intersection with Zeigler Road in Kelly Township, Union County.
DUI
EAST BUFFALO TOWNSHIP — A Mifflinburg woman has been charged with three counts of driving under the influence of a controlled substance, and careless driving following an incident on Route 45, near 17th Street, East Buffalo Township, Union County.
State police said they received a report from another motorist of a woman flailing her arms while driving. Troopers spotted Jennifer L. Case, 40, in her vehicle flailing her arms while parked along the roadway.
Police report Case continued to flail her arms and sway back and forth while Troopers conducted field sobriety test which she allegedly failed.
A blood draw allegedly showed Case had methamphetamine, amphetamine, fentanyl and a number of other drugs in her system at the time of the traffic stop.
DUI
KELLY TOWNSHIP — A man who allegedly drove himself to the hospital after becoming involved in a fight at a bar has been charged with driving under the influence and related counts.
Troopers have charged Joseph P. Bryer, 30, of Turbotville, after they said he was involved in a fight Jan. 28 at the Roster Bar at 5965 Susquehanna Trail.
While at the hospital, Bryer allegedly exhibited signs of impairment, and a blood draw showed he had a blood alcohol concentration of .083%.
DUI
LEWISBURG — State Police have charged Michele S. Naglak, 49, of Montgomery, with two counts of driving under the influence of alcohol or a controlled substance, driving while operators privileges is suspended, operating a vehicle without a current inspection, driving without a license, driving a vehicle with an expired registration, and careless driving.
Troopers said on Jan. 6, Naglak was traveling south on Route 15, south of Ikler Street, when she was pulled over for an expired registration.
Naglak allegedly exhibited signs of impairment, and had her blood test positive for bupernorphine and norbuprenorphine.
District Judge Jeff Mensch, Mifflinburg
DUI
MIFFLINBURG — Mifflinburg Borough police have charged Brandon J. Kline, 38, of Mifflinburg, driving under the influence (four counts) as the result of an incident which occurred at 3 a.m. Jan. 2 at Sheetz, 240 Chestnut St., Mifflinburg.
Kline was allegedly found sleeping behind the wheel of his vehicle, exhibited signs of impairment and was found to have an alleged blood alcohol concentration of .081%.
DUI
WHITE DEER TOWNSHIP — State police have charged a Lycoming County man with three counts of DUI while under the influence of a controlled substance, speeding, disregard to traffic lanes, driving without a license, failing to use hazard lights, and careless driving.
Trooper said they clocked Fernando Guzman Jr., 25, of Williamsport, driving 81 mph in a 55 mph zone Jan. 19 along Route 15 southbound, White Deer Township, Union County.
He allegedly exhibited signs of impairment, and was found to have amphetamine, methamphetamine, and marijuana in his system.
DUI
NEW BERLIN— Troopers have charged Cornelius L. McMullen Sr., 50, Mifflinburg with DUI while under the influence of drugs, and driving at a safe speed.
Troopers said they clocked McMullen traveling 52 mph in a 35 mph zone Feb. 8 along New Berlin Mountain Road. He allegedly exhibited signs of impairment, and was taken into custody on an outstanding warrant.
DUI
MIFFLINBURG — Mifflinburg Police have charged Barry E. Stahl, 49, of Mifflinburg with driving under the influence (two counts), possessing a small amount of marijuana, and general lighting requirements.
During a Jan. 22 traffic stop, Stahl was allegedly found in possession of a small plastic baggie of marijuana.
Strangulation
HARTLEY TOWNSHIP — State Police have charged Brandon L. Page, 22, of Montandon, with two counts of strangulation, simple assault, harassment, and failure to notify a change in address as the result of an alleged incident which occurred Feb. 8 along Glen Iron Road, Hartley Township, Union County.
Troopers allege Paige head butted a woman in the face and then placed his hands over her nose and mouth so that she could not breath. He also allegedly choked the woman by placing his hands around her throat.
State Police at Milton
DUI
NORTHUMBERLAND — Steven Harvey, 30 of Berwick, was charged with driving under the influence following a traffic stop troopers reported conducting at 1:20 a.m. Feb. 3 at Water and Wallace streets, Northumberland.
One-vehicle crash
KELLY TOWNSHIP — A 34-year-old Lewisburg man escaped injury in a crash which occurred at 7:55 p.m. Feb. 21 along William Penn Drive, Kelly Township, Union County.
Troopers said a 2020 Tesla driven by Nicholas Gilson, 34, of Lewisburg, veered off the roadway and struck a guide rail. Gilson was charged with driving on roadways laned for traffic.
Burglary
GREGG TOWNSHIP — Tiffany Dunkle, 24, of New Columbia, reported her dog being missing after her home's door was broken open.
The incident was reported at 1:21 p.m. Feb. 7 at 147 Park Drive, Gregg Township, Union County.
