MIFFLINBURG — Charges are pending against three boys — ages 11, 14 and 16 — who allegedly broke into multiple vehicles in the early morning hours of Aug. 20, in the borough.
According to information released Wednesday by the Mifflinburg Police Department, the boys allegedly broke out the windows of several vehicles, and stole property from inside. They also took items from several porches.
"The suspects were captured on several security cameras throughout the borough," police stated, in a release. "Shortly after midnight, one of the juvenile males was observed by Mifflinburg Officer David Shaffer and Det. Jackson Stroup, in the area of the community park."
The boy, 14, allegedly fled on foot and was apprehended a short distance later. He was later released to his guardians.
"A few hours later, the remaining two juveniles were also located in the community park and also attempted to flee," the release stated. "The 11 year old juvenile was captured and found to be in possession of a stolen bicycle.... The 16 year old was later located at his residence."
Multiple theft counts, along with theft from a motor vehicle, and loitering and prowling at night, are pending against the boys, to be filed through the Union County Juvenile Probation Department.
"A final amount of restitution for damages has not yet been determined," the release stated.
