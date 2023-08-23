Mifflinburg police

MIFFLINBURG — Charges are pending against three boys — ages 11, 14 and 16 — who allegedly broke into multiple vehicles in the early morning hours of Aug. 20, in the borough.

According to information released Wednesday by the Mifflinburg Police Department, the boys allegedly broke out the windows of several vehicles, and stole property from inside. They also took items from several porches. 

