LEWISBURG — The Union County Library System, along with its member libraries, have announced new operating hours, effective Jan. 1.
The Herr Memorial Library in Mifflinburg will be open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday.
The Public Library for Union County in Lewisburg will be open 9:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. Monday, Tuesday and Thursday, and 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday, Friday and Saturday.
The Union County West End Library in Laurelton wil l be open 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday, and 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Saturday.
The Union County Library System Board will meet at 4:30 p.m. via Zoom on the following dates: Jan. 25, March 22, May 24, July 26, Sept. 27 and Nov. 15.
The Board of Trustees for the Herr Memorial Library will meet at 5:30 p.m. on the following dates: Jan. 13, Feb. 10, March 10, April 14, May 12, June 9, Aug. 11, Sept. 8, Oct. 13 and Nov. 10.
The Board of Trustees for the Public Library for Union County, Lewisburg, will meet at 6 p.m. on the following dates: Jan. 10, Feb. 14, March 14, April 11, May 9, June 13, July 11, Aug. 8, Sept. 12, Oct. 10, Nov. 14, and Dec. 12.
The Board of Trustees for West End Library will meet at 6:30 p.m. on the following dates: Jan. 18, Feb. 15, March 15, April 19, May 17, June 21, July 19, Aug. 16, Sept. 20, Oct. 18, Nov. 15, and Dec. 21.
All meetings are open to the public. For more information on the board meetings, contact The Public Library for Union County at 570-523-1172, the Herr Memorial Library at 570-966-0831 or the West End Library at 570-922-4773, or visit www.UnionCountyLibraries.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.