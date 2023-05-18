State Police at Milton Rape
Troopers are investigating a rape, which was reported to have occurred between 10 p.m. May 15 and 1 a.m. May 16 in Union County.
No further information on the incident has been released.
Two-vehicle crash
DELAWARE TOWNSHIP — Two people sustained injuries of unknown severity in a crash which occurred at 10:59 p.m. May 14 along Route 54, Delaware Township, Northumberland County.
Troopers said a 2009 Chrysler PT Cruiser driven by Barbara Bankes, 56, of Montgomery, traveled through a stop sign from the Interstate 180 offramp and struck a 2016 Subaru Legacy driven by Maria Dipyatic, 30, of Montgomery.
Both drivers were transported to Geisinger Medical Center for treatment of injuries of unknown severity. Bankes was cited with stop signs and yield signs.
Two-vehicle crash
KELLY TOWNSHIP — No injuries were reported in a crash which occurred at 8:54 a.m. May 10 along Route 15, Kelly Township, Union County.
Troopers said a 2003 Mercury Grand Marquis driven by Sarah Shaffer, 25, of Lewisburg, struck a 2019 Jeep Compass driven by Savanna Sauers, 19, of Montgomery, as it was in the drive-up line at McDonalds.
Shaffer is then accused of fleeing the scene, with her vehicle being identified by video surveillance. She was cited with duty to give information and render aid.
The incident occurred at 8:24 a.m. May 10 at 7379 West Branch Highway, Kelly Township, Union County.
One-vehicle crash
KELLY TOWNSHIP — Judith Pelter, 78, of Millmont, escaped injury in a crash which occurred at 3:59 p.m. May 16 along Yarger Road, Kelly Township, Union County.
Troopers said a 2009 Volkswagen Beatle driven by Pelter went off the roadway and struck a mailbox. She was issued a warning for driving on roadways laned for traffic.
Vehicle vs. deer
GREGG TOWNSHIP — William Knoch, 69, of Danville, escaped injury when a 2010 Subaru Legacy he was driving struck a deer which entered the roadway.
Troopers reported the crash occurring at 9:20 p.m. May 15 along Route 15, Gregg Township, Union County.
Vehicle vs. deer
WHITE DEER TOWNSHIP — An Indiana woman escaped injury when a 2018 Dodge Ram she was driving struck a deer which entered the roadway at 8:47 p.m. May 8 along Interstate 80, at mile marker 202, White Deer Township, Union County.
Troopers said Staci Fance, 47, of English, Ind., was belted and uninjured when her vehicle struck the deer.
Theft by deception
KELLY TOWNSHIP — Juan Cuadrado-Abadia, 43, of Lewisburg, reported that his identity was stolen and being used by another individual to collect social security payments.
The incident was reported at 11:10 a.m. May 3 at 84 Shelly Circle, Kelly Township, Union County.
Theft
VALLEY TOWNSHIP — A 51-year-old Danville man reported the theft of a 27-ton Troy Built log splitter, valued at $900.
The theft was reported to have occurred between 4 and 4:30 a.m. May 10 along Indian Run Road, Valley Township, Montour County.
