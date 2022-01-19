Threats, vandalism reported in Milton school district

MILTON — From threats being made against staff members to vehicles being vandalized while on school property, the Milton Area School District is reporting a surge in criminal activity.
While reading a statement at the beginning of Tuesday’s school board meeting, board President Christine Rantz highlighted some of the alleged incidents which have occurred. The meeting was held for the public online via Zoom.
According to Rantz, while off school property someone allegedly threatened to shoot a member of the staff. On another occasion, a staff member reported being followed while driving in their vehicle. Other staff members have reported having unspecified items left at their homes.
With the increased criminal activity, Rantz said some staff members have installed security cameras at their homes. One staff member reported a camera being stolen.
“Staff members have had their cars vandalized while on school grounds,” Rantz said.
Over the past 18 months, she said multiple vehicles have had their tires flattened while on school property.
Beard Legal Group, which the district contracts as the board solicitor, is offering a $1,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of anyone responsible for the noted acts.
Rantz said anyone with information on the alleged crimes should contact school officials or the Milton Police Department.
Information about the threats and vandalism was announced by Rantz just after she said a board member, as well as a member of the community, questioned why meetings have temporarily been switched to a virtual model.
According to Rantz, the district has a policy in place which states meetings can be held virtually if there is an emergency or public health and safety concerns. Pointing to a recent surge in COVID-19 cases among students and staff, Rantz said there is a concern for public health.
The board approved advertising the 2022-2023 proposed budget. Business Administrator Derrek Fink previously reported the budget includes $38.3 million in expenditures, $37.9 million in revenue and drawing $397,697 from the fund balance to fill the deficit.
The budget assumes the board will opt to raise taxes by the maximum 4.7% permitted by law.
The board is expected to adopt the proposed budget Feb. 15, with work on the budget to continue throughout March and April. A final review is scheduled for May 10, with the adoption of the final budget expected to occur May 17.
Board member Brett Hosterman reported that the district’s capital campaign has had 105 donors contribute $878,437 toward a $1 million goal.
The campaign is being handled through the Milton Panther Foundation Non-Endowed Fund. It is designed to “provide innovative educational, athletic and artistic programs” in new spaces that will be accessible to the community.
In other business, the board approved:
• The Milton High School Competitive Cheerleaders to attend the National Cheerleading Association Nationals Jan. 20-24 in Dallas, Texas.
• Hiring: Kristen Dolan, eighth-grade girls basketball coach, $4,254; Christine Soltys, seventh-grade girls basketball coach, $4,254; Ryan Hewitt, middle and high school music, $54,857, and high school band director, $5,951; Emily Stauffer, first-grade long-term substitute, Jan. 10 to May 26, $25,656; Kimberly Church, custodian, $13.75;
• The following resignations and retirements: Alyssa Kuznicki, high school marching band director; Kellie Brouse, social studies teacher, June 1, 39 years with the district; Sandra McCullough, elementary learning support teacher, effective June 1, 22 years with the district; April Smith, elementary reading specialist, June 1, 29 years with the district; Kimberly Stroehmann, elementary guidance, 29 years with the district; Ann Trudnak, elementary teacher, 33 years with the district; Curtis Conrad, IT assistant, effective Feb. 15, seven years with the district; Vincente Ramirez, ESL aide, effective Dec. 22, 2021, four years with the district; and Jane Regelman, secretary, effective March 31, 22 years with the district.
• The following transfers: Alyssa Kuznicki, from middle and high school music to elementary music;
Dameon Metz, a fifth-grade student, was named January Citizen of the Month. Leah Walter was named Outstanding Senior, and Timothy Marvin was named Rotary Student of the Month.
Stephanie Stump, a paraprofessional at White Deer Elementary School, was named the Panther Pride Award winner.
Board members Eric Moser and Lindsay Kessler were absent from the meeting.
The board met in an executive session to discuss personnel matters at the conclusion of the meeting.
