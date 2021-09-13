MILTON — Staged by the Milton Rotary Club, results for Saturday’s 28-mile Harvest Festival Bike Race are as follows:
Female
Winner: Brittany Luzik, 1:17.16
15-under: 1. Riva Kogan, 1:50.50
26-30: 1. Brittany Luzik, 1:17.16; 2. Kelli Carsten, 1:20.10
36-40: 1. Jessica Cortellini, 2:03.09
41-45: 1. Leah Brownlee, 1:50.51
46-50: 1. Katie Finlayson, 1:18.29
51-55: 1. Melissa Kalaus, 1:45.51
56-60: 1. Richelle Fessler, 1:46.59
61-65: 1. Karla Eisch, 1:39.49; 2. Karin Knisely, 1:50.52; 3. Janet Smeltz, 1:53.30
Male
Overall winner: Curtis Smith and Noah Koppenhaver, 1:09.58
15-under: 1. Brady Otis, 1:51.59
16-20: 1. Noah Koppenhaver, 1:09.58; 2. Samuel Lasher, 1:13.52; 3. Matthew Briggs, 1:13.52
21-25: 1. Michael Duncan, 1:24.38; 2. Nicolas Fardone, 1:24.41; 3. Jonathan O’Donnell, 1:26.09
26-30: 1. Josh Andrews, 1:13.56; 2. Samuel Mills, 1:15.45; 3. Marlin Krall, 1:28.12
31-35: 1. Curtis Smith, 1:09.58; 2. Gabriel Acajabon, 1:10.33; 3. Devon DeVito, 1:13.50
36-40: 1. Matthew Lamparter, 1:23.18; 2. Adam Snyder, 1:24.38; 3. Matthew Dickerman, 1:26.07
41-45: 1. Martin Carreras, 1:13.53; 2. Shawn Frey, 1:13.53; 3. Thomas Widrick, 1:13.57
46-50: 1. Matthew Herr, 1:13.52; 2. Wojtek Komsta, 1:13.53; 3. Kevin McCracken, 1:18.30
51-55: 1. Drew Jubis, 1:13.53; 2. Jeffrey Silvernale, 1:15.28; 3. Jon Hostetter, 1:18.23
56-60: 1. Thorr Pharr, 1:15.48; 2. Bob Latsha, 1:17.13
61-65: 1. John Letarte, 1:24.42; 2. John Driver, 1:29.27; 3. George Carey, 1:34.20
66-up: 1. Richard Liebert, 1:31.07; 2. Neil Gussman, 1:34.20; 3. Bruce Kessler, 1:36.33
Team results
1. Millersburg Velo Club 1 (6:27.57)
Gabriel Acajabon, Martin Carreras, Bob Latsha, Brittany Luzik, Jim Colonna
2. Bucknell Cycling Team 1 (6:51.31)
Samuel Lasher, Andrew Violoa, Michael Duncan, Nicolas Fardone, Chris Azzan
