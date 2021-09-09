BLOOMSBURG — One year after the Bloomsburg Fair was unable to take place due to the COVID-19 pandemic, members of the fair's board of directors are expecting the 2021 event to be held with no health-related restrictions in place.
The 166th Bloomsburg Fair will take place Sept. 24 through Oct. 2 at the fairgrounds in Bloomsburg.
The fairgrounds will be open 2 to 9 p.m. Friday, Sept. 24. Hours will be 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sept. 25 through Oct. 2.
Members of the fair's board of directors spoke about the excitement surrounding the 2021 edition of the fair during a media day held Wednesday.
Brian Wawroski, the fair's grandstand superintendent, said he spoke earlier in the week with representatives from the Pennsylvania Department of Health about any restrictions which may impact the fair.
"There's no restrictions," Wawroski said.
However, he said the fair will have face masks available at all indoor areas. Those masks can be used by anyone who wishes to wear them, but masking will not be required.
Fair President Randy Karchner advised individuals who wish to avoid large crowds to visit the fair during the morning hours Tuesday, Sept. 28 through Thursday, Sept. 30.
He said the fair typically sees its lightest crowds during those times.
Wawroski addressed concerns about the fair's grandstand stage being removed to allow for the construction of a 3/8th mile automobile racing track.
He offered assurance that a temporary stage will be put in place in time for the fair.
"A lot of tickets are available yet for the shows," Wawroski said. "Track seating... will be the same as it's always been."
He noted that carpet will be placed on top of the racing surface in an effort to eliminate concerns of mud and dirt from those who purchase on-tracking seating.
According to the fair's website, grandstand performances include: Jon Pardi with Drew Parker, 7:30 p.m. Sept. 24; truck and tractor pulls, 7 p.m. Sept. 25; Brett Young with Andrew Jannakos, 7:30 p.m. Sept. 26; Darci Lynne and Friends, 6:30 p.m. Sept. 27; Make Mine Country Band, 2 p.m. Sept. 28; Crowder with special guest Freedom Calls, 7:30 p.m., Sept. 28; Pat Benatar with Neil Giraldo, 8 p.m. Sept. 29; Bruce in the USA, 8 p.m. Sept. 30; Chicago, 8 p.m. Oct. 1; Championship Demo Derby by Youngs Racing, 1 p.m. Oct. 2; Monster Truck Race, 7 p.m. Oct. 2.
Wawroski noted that Bruce in the USA is a Bruce Springsteen tribute which was recently added to the schedule.
Abby Thomas, manager of the fair's free stage, said entertainment will constantly be offered throughout the fair at the stage.
"We've got so much music, it's all day long, from morning into night," she said. "Our mornings start at 9 o'clock and we're in all day long, to 9 o'clock at night... We have magicians, we have comedy hypnotists."
Thomas noted a number of high school bands are scheduled to appear on the stage throughout the week.
Other highlights include performances by The Mudflaps at 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 25, and the Mahoney Brothers at 5 and 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 29 and 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 30. RamaLama will appear on the free stage at 5:30 and 8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 1.
Several directors noted the fair's many efforts to support the community.
Renee Gerringer, director of Donor Relations with the Ronald McDonald House of Danville, said she approached the fair four years ago about designating a day during the fair in which a portion of the proceeds could be donated to the McDonald House.
This year Gerringer said $1 from the purchase of each $8 fair admission ticket purchased Tuesday, Sept. 28, will be donated to the Ronald McDonald House of Danville.
To date, she said the fair has donated $36,000 from the purchase of ticket sales on a designated day of the week to the McDonald House.
Gerringer also noted the house in Danville is celebrating its 40th anniversary this year. Since 1981, the home has served more than 410,000 families of children receiving medical treatment.
Jeff Turner, the fair's vice president of ticket concessions, said contactless admission tickets can be purchased in advance via the fair's website, bloomsburgfair.com.
"Some other fairs have gone completely cashless," he said. "I don't think we need to do that."
Cheri Campbell Bissinger, the fair's treasurer, said the fairground will face another challenge as soon as the fair wraps up.
The 2021 Covered Bridge Festival will be held Oct. 7-10 at the fairgrounds.
In prior years, Campbell Bissinger said the festival was held at Knoebels Amusement Resort. However, that venue is no longer an option for hosting the festival.
"This year is going to be a learning year," Campbell Bissinger said. "Covered bridge starts Thursday after the fair. We have three days to get everything together."
She noted that buildings on the fairgrounds will be filled with vendors during the festival.
A pair of Milton Area High School seniors performed during Wednesday's media day. Jaydon Cottage and Leslie Krebs sang "The Star Spangled Banner" to help open the event.
Cottage and Krebs said following the event it's a busy time for them. Krebs will be a candidate in the Milton Harvest Festival Princess Pageant, being held at 7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 11, in the Milton Area High School auditorium.
Cottage will be singing in the Milton Harvest Festival Pops Concert, to be held at 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 16, at St. Andrew's United Methodist Church.
