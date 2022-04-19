JERSEY SHORE — Recent detection of chronic wasting disease (CWD) in a Lycoming County deer or elk has prompted formation of a new Chronic Wasting Disease Management Area (DMA) by the Pennsylvania Game Commission (PGC).
Designated DMA 7, the 460-square-mile area includes portions of Lycoming, Northumberland, Montour, Columbia and Sullivan counties, according to a commission news release.
Andrea Korman, PGC chronic wasting disease section supervisor, explained the animal was found in a captive facility, a privately maintained operation open to hunting. Such facilities are overseen by the PGC.
“Most of the time, these are either breeding businesses or shooting preserves,” Korman said. “Some of these facilities also profit from selling products such as semen, antlers and urine attractants.”
Deer struck and killed by motor vehicles also figured into the monitoring.
“In terms of free-ranging deer, roadkill detections have often, although not always, been the cause of Disease Management Area expansions,” Korman added. “However, five out of seven DMAs were created because of detection in captive facilities.”
The PGC conducts road-killed deer surveillance year-round so there is potential for the DMA boundaries to change prior to hunting seasons.
DMA 2 was expanded along the West Branch of the Susquehanna River to Lewisburg and west on Route 45 to meet the current boundary. The northern DMA 2 boundary will expand to Interstate 99/Route 322 and include the Rothrock State Forest and State College areas.
DMA 4, in the southeastern portion of the state, was expanded after a deer with CWD was detected in Lancaster County.
Korman noted hunters may not know if the deer they have harvested has CWD unless the animal is tested. Retropharyngeal lymph nodes of deer and obex for elk are the parts which are tested.
“They are first tested using ELISA (enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay),” Korman said. “If a sample is positive, it is then verified using IHC (immunohistochemistry).”
The PGC offers free CWD testing within DMA and hunters are asked to provide samples. Locations of head-collection containers will be announced prior to the hunting seasons.
Although CWD has not been documented in humans, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends not eating the meat of a CWD-positive deer.
Within a DMA or CWD Established Area (EA) it is unlawful to do the following:
• Remove or export any high-risk deer or elk parts such as head, spinal column and spleen
• Use or possess deer or elk urine-based attractants
• Directly or indirectly feed wild, free-ranging deer
• Rehabilitate wild, free-ranging deer or elk
Korman added that hunters may choose to dispose of the meat or turn the deer over in its entirety to a Wildlife Conservation for a replacement tag as that animal would be deemed unfit for consumption. The replacement tag would be for the season when the diseased deer was harvested.
Korman spoke from PGC offices in Harrisburg.
The PCG North Central Region, based in Jersey Shore, serves Lycoming, Union counties and others. The PCG Northeast Region, based in Dallas, serves an area which includes Northumberland and Montour counties. The South Central Region, based in Huntingdon, serves Snyder County and others.
Visit www.pgc.pa.gov for more information.
