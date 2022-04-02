WHITE DEER TOWNSHIP — Two families are being assisted by the American Red Cross following a Friday fire which caused extensive damage to a two-family farmhouse where they lived.
White Deer Township Volunteer Fire Department Chief Kevin Koch said the fire broke out at around 5:30 p.m. Friday in a house owned by Richard Houtz Sr. at 643A-645 Leiser Road, White Deer Township, Union County.
The home was a rental property, with Koch noting that two adults, two dogs and one cat lived in the 643A side of the home. Two adults, a 1 year old and two dogs lived in the 645 side. No one was injured in the blaze.
“The folks that lived there, on the 645 side, they came home and discovered the fire,” Koch said.
Heavy smoke and flames were pouring from the home when Koch arrived.
“It’s a very old farmhouse,” he said. “As far as the home itself, it didn’t give us any challenges. The most challenging thing the firefighters had to deal with was the strong wind… That actually fueled the fire.”
At one point while battling the blaze, firefighters were ordered to evacuate from the inside of the home.
“The reason we sounded the evacuation signal, there was so much fire involvement, in the second floor and attic area,” Koch explained. “The second floor started to collapse down… We pulled all firefighters from the building and went to exterior operations.”
Water was trucked to the scene from a hydrant located about 1-mile away, on Park Road. Koch said around 45,000 gallons of water was used in dousing the fire.
The fire was contained in about 45 minutes.
“We had extensive overhaul to check for any hidden fire,” Koch said.
Firefighters remained on scene until 8 p.m.
Koch said the 645 side of the home sustained extensive damage. The 643A side had smoke and water damage on the first and second floors.
Houtz is insured, while Koch noted the tenants are being assisted by the American Red Cross.
“The fire marshal will come and inspect it, probably Monday,” Koch said. “At this point, it is not considered suspicious… still undetermined.”
In addition to White Deer Township, firefighters from the Warrior Run area, Milton, Turbot Township, Lewisburg and Union Township responded to the scene.
