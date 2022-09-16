When the NASCAR Cup series rolled into the Bristol Motor Speedway for the second time in 1992 — on Aug. 29 — no one realized it at the time, but Alan Kulwicki had already claimed the final victory of his “underbird” NASCAR career.
Kulwicki’s final race win came just over one month prior, at Pocono.
However, the biggest accomplishment of his career was yet to come, as he triumphed in one of the greatest championship battles in NASCAR history.
Long before NASCAR’s contrived playoff format, there was a year in which six drivers entered the championship finale with a chance at claiming the big prize.
Bill Elliott, Davey Allison and Kulwicki entered the 1992 season-ending race at Atlanta Motor Speedway locked in an intense battle for the championship. Harry Gant, Kyle Petty and Mark Martin all remained eligible for the title.
Each time the NASCAR Cup series races at the Bristol Motor Speedway, I can’t help but think of Kulwicki and a magical racing season 30 years ago.
Kulwicki won just two races during his championship season. In addition to Pocono, he scored an April 5 win at Bristol.
Kulwicki was known for being a clever race car driver, and his intelligence lifted him to an improbable championship.
During that season finale at Atlanta, he placed a piece of tape over the “Th” lettering on his Ford Thunderbird. He truly entered the race an “underbird” as no one expected the owner-driver to even contend for the championship that season, let alone win it.
He and Elliott waged a fierce battle for the win over the closing laps of the season finale. At that time, NASCAR awarded points for leading a lap, and the most laps, in a race.
A calculated Kulwicki ended up leading one more lap than Elliott, meaning he would clinch the bonus points for leading the most laps in that event.
While Elliott won the race, Kulwicki won the championship by finishing second and leading the most laps. It was truly an amazing finish to a historic season.
The magical 1992 season was overshadowed by a tragic 1993.
Kulwicki was killed April 1, 1993, when a plane he was in crashed while en route to the Bristol Motor Speedway’s spring race.
Less than four months later, one of his chief championship rivals — Allison — died as a result of injuries he sustained in a helicopter crash at the Talladega Superspeedway.
Suddenly, two of the sports biggest stars were gone, just a few months after they were involved in one of the most epic championship fights in NASCAR history.
It’s still hard to believe it’s been 30 years since one of NASCAR’s greatest seaons.
That year also marked the final season of competition for “King” Richard Petty. Jeff Gordon — who would rise to become a four-time champion — made his first start in that year’s season finale at the Atlanta Motor Speedway.
While no one who was wrapped up in that incredible season realized the tragedy which was ahead for Kulwicki and Allison, they also didn’t realize the star that Gordon would rise to become.
It’s hard to believe Gordon is now retired from driving, and is the partial owner of the Hendrick Motorsports team that Elliott’s son, Chase, won the 2020 championship with.
Kevin Mertz can be reached at 570-742-9671 ext. 117 or email kevin@standard-journal.com.
