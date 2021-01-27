UNION TOWNSHIP — A 21-year-old Watsontown man has been charged with sexual assault and related charges stemming from allegations he has sexual relations with a 15-year-old girl in October.
State Police at Milton charged Austin David Shemory with felony counts of involuntary deviate sexual intercourse person less than 16, statutory sexual assault: 4-6 years older and corruption of minors and a misdemeanor count of corruption of minors. Charges stem from allegations dating to Oct. 7-9 at the Shikellamy State Park Overlook, north of County Line Road, Union Township, Union County.
Tpr. James Nestico alleged in court papers that Shemory, who was 20 years of age at the time, picked up a 15-year-old girl in Milton and took her to the overlook where they had sex. The two had allegedly talked via Snapchat and arranged to meet. Shemory allegedly picked up the girl on Oct. 7 and 8 and proceeded to the overlook, where the two engaged in sexual acts. The girl filmed one of the acts with her phone, Nestico noted.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 23 before District Judge Jeffrey Mensch, Mifflinburg.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.