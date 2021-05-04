MONTOURSVILLE — Marc Blair has been named the district office Employee of the Month for May.
Blair is a transportation construction manager 1 (TCM1) with PennDOT’s District 3 Construction Unit and is responsible for managing a wide range of construction projects.
As a TCM1, he oversees all aspects of the construction site, from the scheduling of employees and administration of the contract, to ensuring all material used is certified. In addition, he provides support in resolving issues by coordinating with municipalities, emergency services, private property owners, businesses, utilities, and railroads, allowing for seamless communication between all parties.
For three months Blair worked out of class as the district permits manager, prior to and during his winter reassignment duties. His assistance in this position helped maintain continuity in the Permits Unit until a new manager was hired. To help maintain the unit’s effectiveness, Blair learned process and procedures of the Highway Occupancy Permits (HOP) and Special Hauling, while also finishing his field projects’ final paperwork prior to the end of the construction season.
Blair is a 13-year employee of PennDOT. He resides in Cogan House with his wife Jamie. of 26 years. Together they have one daughter who is married and living locally. They have two dogs and two cats.
