ALLENTOWN — PPL Electric Utilities has announced it has won a 2021 Technology Transfer Award from the Electric Power Research Institute (EPRI).
The award recognizes PPL Electric’s application of an adaptive Distribution Protection Assessment Tool (DPAT) that automates processes, increasing the overall safety, reliability and efficiency of the electric grid.
Through a supported partnership, PPL Electric used EPRI’s Distribution Protection Assessment Tool to create an automated system that develops and routinely checks settings on its distribution network. This enables the overall system to work more efficiently and help avoid unnecessary disruptions in service that could be caused by incorrect settings.
In addition, the tool can identify gaps in settings, as well as in system design and configuration, to clear potential faults from the system. This helps prevent potential safety risks to employees, customers and the public.
To date, DPAT has identified six errors that were immediately sent to PPL Electric engineers so they could correct the problems and ensure the overall system was working as intended.
Presented annually, EPRI’s Technology Transfer Awards recognize industry leaders and innovators who help transform research into results that can improve efficiency, enhance equipment, and improve security for the benefit of utility customers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.