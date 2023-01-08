College offering merit badge opportunity

Sculpture is one of 21 options for Boy Scouts at Merit Badge College, scheduled for Saturday, Feb. 18 at Pennsylvania College of Technology. Scouts can earn up to three merit badges during the one-day event. Sessions will be led by faculty experts in the college’s state-of-the-art labs.

 PROVIDED BY GRACE CLARK/PENN COLLEGE

WILLIAMSPORT — Pennsylvania College of Technology is offering faculty expertise and its instructional facilities to benefit regional Boy Scouts.

In partnership with the Susquehanna Council Boy Scouts of America, the school is hosting Merit Badge College on Saturday, Feb. 18. Scouts can select from 21 merit badges and earn up to three during the event.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.