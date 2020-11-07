MILTON — Free packaged Thanksgiving meals will be given away beginning at 8 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 21, at the First Presbyterian Church of Milton, 47 Walnut St., Milton.
The event will be drive-thru, with those attending asked to use the rear parking lot on Upper Market Street.
The package will include two ham steaks, instant mashed potatoes, two cans of corn, two cans of green beans and one can of cranberry sauce.
