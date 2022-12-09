MILTON — With the recent release of the Pennsylvania System of School Assessment (PSSAs) results from the spring, administrators in the Milton Area School District are expressing confidence in the work its educators are doing in the classroom.
The PSSAs are standardized tests which students in various grades take to evaluate their academic level. The tests are composed of three categories: English language arts (ELA), mathematics and science.
For ELA and mathematics, students were evaluated in grades three through eight.
According to data provided by Milton Area School District Director of Education Daphne Kirkpatrick, students average of proficiency scores in ELA for 2022 were: 58.5% for third grade, 54.3% in fourth, 46.4% in fifth, 60% in sixth, 55.6% in seventh and 68.7% in eighth.
In 2021, student average of proficiency scores for ELA were: 50.8% in third grade, 52.5% in fourth, 57.8% in fifth, 52.4% in sixth, 63.9% in seventh and 58.5% in eighth.
For mathematics, the students average of proficiency scores for 2022 were: 51.7% in third grade, 39.5% in fourth, 36% in fifth, 28.7% in sixth, 21.1% in seventh and 32.1% in eighth.
The 2021 student average of proficiency scores for mathematics were 35.8% for third grade, 33.6% in fourth, 36.5% in fifth, 20.2% in sixth, 26.5% in seventh and 32.8% in eighth.
For science, only grades four and eight were assessed.
Average of proficiency scores for science in 2022 were: 79.8% in fourth grade and 62.6% in eighth.
The 2021 average of proficiency scores for mathematics were: 77.9% in fourth grade and 52.5% in eighth.
“While PSSAs are important, we need to focus on the whole child,” said Superintendent Dr. John Bickhart. “We need to focus on everything and sometimes that’s counter to what the state of Pennsylvania is saying when this is the score that comes out based on an assessment, so it’s a delicate balance.”
Both Bickhart and Kirkpatrick acknowledged that COVID has hurt student learning.
“If you left here and you went to every district in this area right now, they would all say optimistically there’s a sense of normalcy, but this is going to take a long time to recover,” said Bickhart.
Despite this, Bickhart believes the school is improving and coming around.
“I walk and see the classrooms at all levels,” said Bickhart. “There’s a lot of great work going on by our teachers, a lot of heart and effort put in by our administrative team that’s been here to put people in a position. We just need to continue to create an environment that kids thrive in. Not just academically, but in all aspects.”
Kirkpatrick also provided the school’s building level scores, which were provided by the state department of education. These scores are out of 100.
White Deer Elementary had a score of 77.2, James F. Baugher Elementary had a score of 76.4 and Milton Area Middle School had a rating of 72.1.
“Planning for PSSAs does not begin when a student reaches a particular tested grade-level or content area,” said Kirkpatrick. “Planning for PSSAs begins when students enter our classrooms for the very first time. It happens with a careful focus on providing high-quality curricula, a multi-layered support system for students and a reliable annual assessment calendar that provides us with the opportunity to utilize tools to diagnose areas of strength and areas of need, as well as monitor progress across the year. Our district cares about doing well on PSSAs, but we are so much more than an annual assessment. We care deeply about preparing students for life and supporting them while they are here with us at Milton Area School District.”
