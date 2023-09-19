MILTON — One organization is hoping to transform downtown Milton into a temporary, public art gallery that can be appreciated from the sidewalks.
“We’re actually doing it to just produce more awareness of the arts in the community and in the schools and to give them support,” said Dotti Zimmerman, president of the General Federation of Women’s Clubs (GFWC) Woman’s Club of Milton. “We’re asking for school students or artists that are interested to display a work in the windows of the merchants that can display.”
Walk for the Arts is set to take place from 7 to 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 7, in downtown Milton. the club has already received approval from Milton Borough Council to use Milton sidewalks and street crossings as part of the designated walking path.
The GFWC of Pennsylvania supports community service programs in five distinct areas: Arts and culture, civic engagement and outreach, education and libraries, environment, and health and wellness.
“The walk starts at the Tarry Shop. I tried to incorporate a lot of the merchants and businesses, and make it rather short,” said Zimmerman, adding that the walk is roughly 1.5 miles. “All the money that we take in, we give out. We don’t spend it on anything else. It’s all for the arts, whether it’s in the community or in the schools.
“Every year we do give money to a senior that’s graduating that’s going to art education of some kind.”
The benefit fundraiser is still seeking business sponsors, walkers and volunteer artists to display their work in merchant windows.
Those interested in volunteering or donating can email Zimmerman at tadz@windstream.net or call 570-850-3822 for more information.
Matt Jones can be reached at 570-742-9671 ext. 119 or email mattjones@standard-journal.com
