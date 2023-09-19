Dottie Zimmerman

Dotti Zimmerman, president of the GFWC Woman’s Club of Milton, is helping organize Walk for the Arts, a benefit fundraiser that will take place on Saturday, Oct. 7, in Milton.

MILTON — One organization is hoping to transform downtown Milton into a temporary, public art gallery that can be appreciated from the sidewalks.

“We’re actually doing it to just produce more awareness of the arts in the community and in the schools and to give them support,” said Dotti Zimmerman, president of the General Federation of Women’s Clubs (GFWC) Woman’s Club of Milton. “We’re asking for school students or artists that are interested to display a work in the windows of the merchants that can display.”

