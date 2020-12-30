MILTON — Both the Milton and Warrior Run school districts continue to update COVID-19 dashboards on their websites.
As of Tuesday, Dec. 29, the Milton site lists one Baugher Elementary School staff member as having tested positive for COVID-19 over the last 14 days.
No other staff or students in the Milton district are listed as having been diagnosed with COVID-19 or quarantined due to potential exposure to the virus over the last 14 days.
While the Milton district is currently in a break due to the holidays, virtual instruction is scheduled to resume Monday, Jan. 4. In-person instruction is currently scheduled to resume Tuesday, Jan. 12.
Warrior Run most recently updated its COVID-19 dashboard Monday, Dec. 21. At that time, just one middle school staff member was listed as having contracted the virus over the previous 14 days.
After the holiday break in the Warrior Run district, all students will be educated virtually Jan. 4-6.
Beginning Jan. 7, students whose last names end in A through L will attend in-person classes Tuesdays and Thursdays. On Wednesdays and Fridays, those students will attend classes online, in real time.
On Wednesdays and Fridays, students whose last names end in M through Z will attend classes in person. On Tuesdays and Thursdays, those students will attend classes online, in real time.
The district expects this education model to continue until at least February.
