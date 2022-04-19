MIFFLINBURG — A book sale will be held from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday, May 20 and Saturday, may 21, at Herr Memorial Library, 500 Market St., Mifflinburg.
Yard sale items will also be available for purchase. All proceeds will benefit the library and be used for materials, programs and services.
