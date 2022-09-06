BLOOMSBURG — Commonwealth University's Bloomsburg campus will host Conversations for the Common Good, with the theme of "U.S. History Contested," from 5 to 6:30 pm. Wednesday, Sept. 14, in Carver Hall, Gross Auditorium. The event is free and open to the public.
The program will discuss social studies curriculum and learning in the public schools. Panelists will include:
• Crystal R. Sanders, professor of history, Emory University. Sanders is a specialist in Black women's history, Black culture, and interaction with educational systems in the United States.
• D. Dusty Blakey, superintendent, Kennett Square Consolidated School District. Blakey has broad experience with teaching/learning/curricular issues, public school administration, and community relations, especially in Chester County.
• Nicholas Peters, teacher, chair of social studies at Kennett Square High School. Peters works daily with the classroom implications of the curricular issues we expect to discuss and is completing directly related doctoral research at Temple University.
The discussion will cover a few basic questions like how are contested narratives about the history of our nation, especially the narratives on slavery, white nationalism/white supremacy, and the struggle to live up to ideals formulated in the U. S. Constitution, negotiated?
Also expected to be discussed is what should be included in those narratives to arrive at accurate, inclusive, historical accounts, and who is qualified to put them together and deliver them to students.
